PIMCO CEF Update: Income Volatility And Yield Curve Risk

In this article, we provide an update on the PIMCO CEF suite. Specifically, we discuss the changes in leverage and distribution coverage over March. We also discuss whether investors should be particularly concerned about the inverted yield curve, as there have been some warnings from the commentariat.

Distribution Coverage Update

Taxable and Muni PIMCO CEF coverage diverged further in March. Average taxable coverage is at new lows over the last 12 months.

Only PCM increased its 6-month rolling distribution coverage last month.

That said, the apparent income dumpster fire is not as bad as it seems. If we look at the total monthly EPS of the taxable suite (red bars), it has actually risen for the second month in a row, albeit off a low base. And the reason for the sharp drop in 6-month coverage over the last while has more to do with unusually big income months dropping out of the rolling window rather than recent income coming in at low levels.

This slight recovery in income may be due to the continued repurchase of ARPS across a number of the taxable funds. If we squint, we might even make out a rising, if halting, trend line in income for a fund like PTY that had the most expensive ARPS. PIMCO will likely continue its tender offers with the goal of fully unwinding its APRS, potentially replacing them with lower-cost repo.

Leverage Update

Borrowing and leverage changes were minimal across both taxable and municipal suites. Overall, borrowings remain at the lowest level in more than a year.

The average leverage level remained subdued.

Leverage across the taxable suite is bifurcated. Three funds had leverage levels of above 40% while half of the suite has very low levels of leverage.

PIMCO taxable CEF leverage levels have tended to reflect the attractiveness of the broader credit market. Presently, credit valuations are rich and PIMCO have highlighted a lack of many compelling opportunities in credit. If spreads were to widen back out, we would expect leverage levels to move back higher as they did in September / October of last year.

Market Themes

There is much nonsense that comes across our screens in the context of the taxable PIMCO suite. A recent one was an ominous warning that because the yield curve remains inverted, it portends a difficult environment for a fund like PDO. As evidence, we are shown the fund's drawdown in October of last year, with a warning that the yield curve remains inverted.

There are quite a few things wrong with this ominous warning. First, the inverted yield curve has been getting progressively less inverted as longer-term rates have risen. In fact, a few more weeks of the current trend could result in a full normalization of the yield curve, as gauged by the most popular 2-year / 10-year Treasury yield metric.

Second, an inverted yield curve is normally taken as a recession forecast, and a recession is normally a difficult environment for risk assets like PDO. There are two problems with this syllogism, however. One, markets don't normally wait for a recession to fall out of bed. If an inverted yield curve does lead to a recession, then selling risk assets when the yield curve becomes inverted will be too late, since markets would have already adjusted to this fact.

We shouldn't be surprised, therefore, that PDO has put in a total return of not far off 20% since the initial yield curve inversion in mid-2022.

Two, and this is plainly obvious to anyone who spends more than a couple of minutes a week on markets, but the yield curve has been inverted for almost two years now and no one except for permabears thinks we are heading into a recession anytime soon. If anything, the economy is running much too hot for the Fed's liking, which is why we have seen the number of expected rate cuts this year go from 6-7 to 1-2.

Finally, pointing to a short drawdown as proof that PDO was very vulnerable to an inverted yield curve is embarrassing. If risk assets hadn't bounced back but continued to trend lower, then maybe there could be a case to make that an inverted yield curve was somehow responsible. But because assets rallied back quickly to new highs while the yield curve remained inverted is an obvious problem for the thesis.

Overall, a much more interesting thing to mull over is whether the yield curve has lost its mojo in forecasting markets, rather than going for the lazy standby that yield curve inversion is bad.

Stance And Takeaways

This year, we have only held exposure to PDX across the PIMCO CEF range. Year-to-date, the fund has outperformed on a total NAV return basis, in large part due to strength in the Energy sector. It has also finally started to improve on a valuation basis as well, creating a second driver of performance that we have been anticipating for a while now.

The risk to the fund remains its outsized Venture Global exposure, which we expect to fall over time. Once that position starts to move, we expect the fund to restart its previous distribution hikes.

