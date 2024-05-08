PIMCO CEF Update: Income Volatility And Yield Curve Risk

May 08, 2024 1:41 PM ETPTY, PDX, PDO, PFL, PFN, PDI, PCM, PCN, PAXS
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at coverage, leverage, and performance metrics of the PIMCO CEF suite.
  • Taxable and Muni PIMCO CEF coverage diverge further in March, with average taxable coverage at new lows over the last 12 months.
  • Leverage levels across the PIMCO taxable suite remain subdued, reflecting the lack of compelling opportunities in the credit market.
  • Investors should ignore lazy warnings about yield curve inversion, its potential impact on PIMCO CEFs.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

In this article, we provide an update on the PIMCO CEF suite. Specifically, we discuss the changes in leverage and distribution coverage over March. We also discuss whether investors should be particularly concerned about the inverted yield curve, as there have been some

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.23K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTY--
PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund
PDX--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund
PDO--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
PFL--
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PFN--
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News