Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.52K Followers

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Edings Thibault - IR
Tim Gokey - Chief Executive Officer
Edmund Reese - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Togut - Evercore ISI
William Vu - Wolfe Research
Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Broadridge Financial Solutions Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Edings Thibault, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Edings Thibault

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Broadridge's third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings release and the slides that accompany this call may be found on the Investor Relations section of broadridge.com.

Joining me on the call this morning are Tim Gokey, our Chief Executive Officer; and our Chief Financial Officer, Edmund Reese.

Before I turn the call over to Tim, a few standard callouts. One, we'll be making forward-looking statements on today's call regarding Broadridge that involve risks. A summary of these risks can be found on the second page of the slides and a more complete description on our annual report on Form 10-K. Two, we'll also be referring to several non-GAAP measures, which we believe provide investors with a more complete understanding of Broadridge's underlying operating results. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their comparable GAAP measures can be found in the earnings release and presentation.

Let me now turn the call over to Tim Gokey. Tim?

Tim Gokey

Thank you, Edings, and good morning. It's great to be

Recommended For You

About BR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BR

Trending Analysis

Trending News