Euronav NV (EURN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Saverys - CEO
Ludovic Saverys - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luuk van Beek - Degroof Petercam
Kristof Samoy - KBC Securities
Quirijn Mulder - ING

Alexander Saverys

Welcome to the earnings call of Euronav and CMB.TECH. My name is Alexander Saverys. I'm the CEO of Euronav and CMB.TECH, and I'm joined by our CFO, Ludovic Saverys. We have a couple of topics we would like to touch upon with you today. We will start with our first quarter financials and highlights. We'll then zoom in on the marine division and a market update per segment, our time charter performance and the market outlook, and then we'll close with a conclusion and have time for questions-and-answers.

I'd like to hand over to Ludovic.

Ludovic Saverys

Yes. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining this earnings call. We're happy to share with you a strong result for Q1 within Euronav CMB.TECH. We did a net profit on the quarter of $495.2 million. There has been a significant uplift in profit, thanks to the capital gains on some sale of vessels, more notably the second half of the deal with Frontline, which was widely discussed previously. If we take the capital gains out, we have a nice underlying profit of $88 million for the quarter. At the same time, we were able to end the quarter with a very strong liquidity of over $1.2 billion. This is obviously even after the conclusion of the purchase of CMB.TECH, which was a highlight we will mention later on. In our rewarding the shareholder strategy, there was already a distribution announced of $4.57. The board has concluded, based on the strong results of Q1, to propose to another special general meeting, in additional $1.15 distribution per share, which is again, going to be a mix of dividends and distribution out of issue premium as mentioned in the

