SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hee Jun Chung - IR
Yang-Seob Kim - CFO
Kim Ji-hyeong - Head of the Integrated Marketing Strategy Office
Choi Hwan-seok - Head of the Corporate Strategy Office

Conference Call Participants

Hoi Jae Kim - Daishin Securities
Sun Jung Lee - Bank of America
Eun Jung Shin - DB Financial Investment

Hee Jun Chung

Good afternoon. I am Hee Jun Chung, IRO of SK Telecom. Thank you for joining SK Telecom's earnings conference call. Today, we will first deliver a presentation on major events, 2024 Q1 earnings highlights and business performances, which will be followed by the Q&A session.

The call is attended by our executives from relevant business divisions, including Yang-Seob Kim, CFO of SK Telecom, and we are providing consecutive interpretation for the call. As you may know, I would like to remind you that all forward-looking statements are subject to change depending on various factors such as market and macro situations.

Let me now present our CFO.

Yang-Seob Kim

Good afternoon. This is Yang-Seob Kim, CFO of SK Telecom. 2024 is a very meaningful year as it marks the 40th anniversary of SK Telecom. The 40-year history of SK Telecom indeed represents the history of ICT Korea. We have been leading the communications market with innovative services and unparalleled quality competitiveness. Now, SK Telecom is taking on a new challenge to become a global AI company.

At MWC 2024 held in Barcelona in February, SK Telecom held an inaugural meeting of the Global Telco AI Alliance, or GTAA, and announced a plan to establish a joint venture for business cooperation, including joint development of telco specific large language model. Going forward, SK Telecom will invite leading telcos in respective regions to expand the GTAA and

