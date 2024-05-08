Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.52K Followers

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Wang - Head, Stakeholder Relations
Brad Marshall - Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Bock - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Teddy Desloge - Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Whitaker - President

Conference Call Participants

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan
Mark Hughes - Truist
Paul Johnson - KBW
Ken Lee - RBC Capital Markets
Robert Dodd - Raymond James
Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Blackstone Secured Lending First Quarter 2024 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Stacy Wang, Head of Shareholder (sic) [Stakeholder] Relations. Please go ahead.

Stacy Wang

Thank you, Katie. Good morning and welcome to Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's first quarter conference call. Joining me today are Brad Marshal; and Jonathan Bock, Co-Chief Executive Officers; Carlos Whitaker, President; and Teddy Desloge, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation of our results and filed our 10-Q, both of which are available on the shareholder section of our website, www.bxsl.com. We will be referring to that presentation throughout today's call.

I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's control and may differ materially from actual results. We do not undertake any duty in updating these statements. For some of the risks that could affect results, please see the risk factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. This audio cast is copyright material of Blackstone and may not be duplicated without consent.

With that, I'd like to turn over the call to Brad Marshall.

Brad Marshall

Thank you, Stacy, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining

Recommended For You

About BXSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BXSL

Trending Analysis

Trending News