Stocks Can Rise, Even With Higher Rates

Russ Koesterich, CFA profile picture
Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • YTD, U.S. stocks are off to a strong start, while bonds have struggled. Historically, rising rates have led to a pullback in stocks.
  • This year, stocks are proving more resistant to higher rates due to a few key factors. If this continues, stocks may gain from here.
  • To the extent rate gains are modest and occur against the backdrop of a strong economy, I think stocks can end the year higher. With this backdrop, I would advocate investors maintain an overweight to equities.

uptrend line candlestick graph. Financial diagrams

Jira Pliankharom

Originally published on April 15, 2024

Stocks are having another good year, bonds less so. During the first quarter, U.S. equity markets, as measured by the S&P 500, added another 10% to last year’s stellar gains, while most bond indices lost ground. Year-to-date, the Barclays Aggregate Bond

This article was written by

Russ Koesterich, CFA profile picture
Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.53K Followers
Russ Koesterich, CFA, JD, Managing Director and portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund, is a member of the Global Allocation team within BlackRock's Multi-Asset Strategies Group. He serves as a member of BlackRock's Americas Executive Committee. Mr. Koesterich's service with the firm dates back to 2005, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined the BlackRock Global Allocation team in 2016 as Head of Asset Allocation and was named a portfolio manager of the Fund in 2017. Previously, he was BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist and Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Model Portfolio Solutions business, and formerly served as the Global Head of Investment Strategy for scientific active equities and as senior portfolio manager in the US Market Neutral Group. Prior to joining BGI, Mr. Koesterich was the Chief North American Strategist at State Street Bank and Trust. He began his investment career at Instinet Research Partners where he occupied several positions in research, including Director of Investment Strategy for both U.S. and European research, and Equity Analyst. He is a frequent contributor to financials news media and the author of two books, including his most recent "The Ten Trillion Dollar Gamble."Mr. Koesterich earned a BA in history from Brandeis University, a JD from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News