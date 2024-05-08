Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Collins - Vice President of Investor Relations
Edward Dowling - President and Chief Executive Officer
Lorin Crenshaw - Chief Financial Officer
Ben Nichols - Chief Sales Officer
Jenny Hood - Chief Supply Chain Officer
Gordon Dunn - Chief Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
David Silver - CL King & Associates, Inc.
Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Compass Minerals, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Brent Collins, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brent Collins

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the Compass Minerals fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. Today, we will discuss our recent results and update our outlook for fiscal 2024. We'll begin with prepared remarks from our President and CEO, Edward Dowling; and our CFO, Lorin Crenshaw. Joining in for the question-and-answer portion of the call will be Gordon Dunn, our Chief Operations Officer; Ben Nichols, our Chief Sales Officer; and Jenny Hood, Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Before we get started, I'll remind everyone that the remarks that we make today reflect financial and operational outlooks as of today's date, May 8, 2024. These outlooks entail assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these risks can

