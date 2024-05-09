bigtunaonline/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As it has been more than a year since I last checked up on Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A:CA) (TSX:TCL.B:CA) (OTCPK:TCLAF), I figured it's time to have another look at this company active in the (plastic) packaging and printing industry. The company reported Q1 results (the second quarter of the year has just ended but we are likely more than a month away from Transcontinental releasing its Q2 results).

As a reminder, the company currently has two share classes: As of the end of January there were 73.26M A-shares and 13.36M B-shares outstanding for a combined 86.62M shares. Both classes have equal economic rights but the B shares have 20 votes per share while the A-shares just have one vote per share. Both shares are trading at roughly the same share price, but the A shares are more liquid, so I will refer to that share class whenever applicable.

A satisfying trading update for Q1

Transcontinental was able to increase its gross profit and operating profit in the first quarter of the current financial year despite recording lower revenue. Total revenue decreased by almost 4% from C$707M to C$680M but the COGS fell by in excess of 6% to C$584M. And although the restructuring expenses and the impairment charges increased, EBITDA increased by almost 10% to C$82.7M.

The depreciation and amortization expenses decreased as well, resulting in an EBIT of almost C$28M. That’s almost 90% higher than the C$15M it reported in the first quarter of last year despite a C$5.2M higher restructuring and impairment charge this year.

The net financial expenses decreased a little bit, from C$16.7M to C$13.9M, and the footnotes to the financial statements indicate the majority of this change (C$1.8M) is caused by the swing in FX changes: Whereas the company reported a C$0.9M FX loss in Q1 2023, it reported a C$0.9M gain in the first quarter of the current financial year. That being said, the total interest expenses did decrease by C$1.4M to C$11.2M, and that also is a positive achievement in an era of increasing interest rates.

Going back to the income statement, Transcontinental was able to book a small tax recovery resulting in a net profit of C$14.1M of which C$13.9M was attributable to its common shareholders. Divided over the current share count of 86.62M shares, this represented an EPS of C$0.16. As shown below, the tax benefit was mainly related to profits that have been taxed in other jurisdictions while there were some other items that had a positive impact on the total tax bill.

Transcontinental currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.225 per share which works out to a 6.5% dividend yield. The dividend doesn’t appear to be fully covered by earnings but there’s more than meets the eye here. Q1 is traditionally weak (the EBITDA is higher in other quarters) while the bottom line includes the relatively high restructuring and impairment charges.

Looking at Transcontinental’s cash flow statement, it reported total operating cash flow of C$57.4M but this included C$6.1M in cash tax payments as well as a C$20M investment in the working capital position. The cash tax payment was mainly related to a reduction in deferred tax payments. Meanwhile, we should also deduct the C$8.2M in cash interest payments and the C$5.9M in lease payments. This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of C$69.4M.

The cash flow statement above also shows total capex was just C$36.5M, which means the underlying free cash flow was a positive C$32.5M. That's substantially higher than the roughly C$14M in net income due to the difference between depreciation and amortization expenses (C$54.9M) and the lease payments + capex (which totaled just C$42.5M). Additionally, the C$2.1M in impairment expenses are a non-cash charge as well.

The Q1 capex wasn’t suspiciously low as the company has confirmed its full-year capex guidance of C$135M on the Q1 conference call. That’s substantially lower than the C$177M it spent in FY 2023.

Looking at the company’s full-year outlook, Transcontinental expects its packaging division to post a higher adjusted EBITDA in its current financial year compared to last year. Transcontinental will see lower volumes in its printing division but a large portion of the lower printing result will be offset by cost reduction initiatives.

Combining the expectations of the divisions in a consolidated guidance, Transcontinental expects its adjusted EBITDA result to "remain at least stable" compared to last year.

As shown in the image above, the total adjusted EBITDA has been pretty stable in the past few years, so we can likely expect Transcontinental to once again report an adjusted EBITDA of around C$450M, in line with the C$447M it reported in the past two years.

Let’s now assume a 2% decrease in the adjusted EBITDA and use C$440M. We know the depreciation and amortization expenses will be C$220M and we can expect the total finance expenses to be around C$55M this year. This would result in a pre-tax income of C$165M and a net profit of around C$135-140M (this really depends on the taxable income in foreign jurisdictions). As the total capex will be C$135M and as we can expect a total lease payment of around C$25-30M, the total capex + lease payments will be C$50-60M lower than the depreciation expenses, resulting in an underlying free cash flow of around C$185-190M. That’s approximately C$2.1/share.

Investment thesis

As Transcontinental will generate approximately C$1.45 in earnings and a free cash flow result that could be around 50% higher, the stock still isn’t expensive at its current share price of almost C$14. The company currently pays a dividend of C$0.90 per share for a dividend yield of around 6.5% and that leaves plenty of cash on the table for further debt reduction. At the end of Q1, Transcontinental had C$52M in cash and C$856M in financial debt for a net financial debt of C$804M. This excludes lease liabilities, and the adjusted EBITDA (excluding lease amortization) of around C$420M means the total net debt represents less than 2 times EBITDA and the stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 4.75. Based on my free cash flow projections of C$185M (the lower end of my expectations) and knowing the dividend costs less than C$80M per year, Transcontinental can reduce its net debt by C$100M (or 0.23 times EBITDA) per year.

I like the packaging division but not too interested in the printing division. But if I’d value the printing division at 2.5 times EBITDA and the packaging division at 7.5 times EBITDA, I end up with a fair value of around C$18.70 (assuming a C$105M net debt reduction).

I currently have no position in Transcontinental but I'm following the stock closely as the stock is getting very attractive at these levels.

