SPY: Growing Signs The Market Is Overbought

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The growing possibility of Stagflation is one of many reasons the overall market appears overbought at this point.
  • The economy faces issues on myriad fronts, including the impacts from interest rates remaining "higher for longer," increasing stress on the consumer and rising delinquency rates.
  • The article below looks at 10 reasons the economy is likely to face increasing headwinds in the months ahead and why the market is overvalued at current trading levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Avoiding The Trap

DNY59

My regular readers know I am quite bearish on the overall market at current trading levels for myriad reasons. Earlier this week, we took a deeper look at Stagflation, which seems to have an increasing chance of becoming the

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
48.98K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News