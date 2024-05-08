SPY: Growing Signs The Market Is Overbought

DNY59

My regular readers know I am quite bearish on the overall market at current trading levels for myriad reasons. Earlier this week, we took a deeper look at Stagflation, which seems to have an increasing chance of becoming the baseline economic scenario in the coming months and quarters. Today, we will offer up 10 somewhat eclectic reasons that the S&P 500 (SP500) represented by the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) looks significantly overbought.

Let's start with the "Oracle of Omaha," famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who is finding less and less value to buy in this market based both on the remarks he recently made at the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shareholder meeting and the growing amount of cash on that company's balance sheet.

Lawrence McDonald

In addition, Berkshire sold 13% (116 million shares) of its huge stake in Apple (AAPL) in the first quarter. I guess it is challenging to justify paying 28 times forward earnings on a slow-growing enterprise when short-term treasuries yield nearly 5.4%. My article on Tuesday reached the same conclusion.

Alignable

Small businesses, which generate approximate half of all job growth in the United States, are under increasing stress. According to the latest survey, nearly 45% are currently delinquent on their monthly rent, a noticeable uptick since early 2023. This may be one reason the March JOLTs report had the lowest amount of job openings in three years, and why last Friday's BLS Jobs report came in far below expectations.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

We continue to see an inverted yield curve, and the Two-Year Treasury yield (US2Y) has been higher than the 10-Year Treasury yield (US10Y) for two years now. This has always been a great predictor of an upcoming recession. There is usually not nearly as long a lag between inversion and recession. However, given the Federal government ran a deficit of over six percent of GDP in FY2023, the duration has probably been distorted. In a more normal environment where deficit spending was between one and three percent of GDP, it is likely the economy would already be teetering near or in a recession. Market values obviously don't reflect this at current trading levels.

Conference Board

The monthly Leading Economic Indicators, or LEI, another good historical signpost for whether a recession is ahead, have been in contractionary territory for all but one month (February of this year) for two years now.

Bloomberg, Charlie Biello, BofA Global Investment Strategy

Market breadth is also poor. The top ten companies in the market by size represent 34% of the market's total capitalization. This is a thirty-year-high and roughly 700bps above that of the peak of the Internet Boom just before it became the Internet Bust at the turn of the century.

Charlie Biello

The overall market's capitalization compared to U.S. GDP is nearing all-time levels. This is one of the Oracle of Omaha's favorite valuation measures. This might help explain why Berkshire Hathaway upped its allocation to short-term treasuries in the first quarter by $24 billion to $153 billion.

Bloomberg/Charlie Biello

The bond market is also in a deep and long bear market, with draw-downs taking place for 45 straight months now. This is the longest streak in history by a good margin, it should be noted.

Issues & Insights

Then we have the consumer who is becoming more and more tapped out. The massive amount of Covid-related excess savings is more than all spent at this point. With personal savings rates near historical lows and half of what they were before the pandemic, and credit card debt at record highs, the consumer is going to have little choice but to cut back on the spending in coming months and quarters. Given consumer activity is over two-thirds of the economic, it is difficult to see how that can be good for the markets.

U.S. Personal Savings Rate (Statista)

Corporate insiders are hardly sanguine on the economy, or the markets, based on insider activity of late either. A recent Vickers Insiders Weekly Report had the insider sell/buy ratio at 6.43. This is the highest sell/buy ratio recorded since late 2021. This was leading into 2022, which saw the NASDAQ (COMP:IND) lose more than 30% of its value. A reading above 2.5 is deemed to be negative for the market.

Finally, we have rising delinquency and default rates through a good part of the financial system. A situation that will only get worse if interest rates remain "higher for longer." Auto loan delinquencies are at levels not seen since the mid-'90s. This is one of several reasons the prices of used cars are plunging after peaking two years ago, thanks largely to global supply chain issues.

U.S. Average Used Vehicle Prices (Manheim/WolfStreet)

Then we have overall consumer loans are becoming increasingly problematic. Net Charge Offs rose to $1.5 billion at Bank of America (BAC) in the first quarter, compared to just over $800 million in the same period a year ago. At JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) they nearly doubled to $2 billion.

March CMBS Delinquency Rate By CRE Asset Class (Trepp)

Then we have the deteriorating situation across a good portion of the commercial real estate, or CRE, sector. As I noted in a recent article, "extend & pretend" behavior among some financial institutions has emerged as over $900 billion in CRE debt needs to be refinanced at much higher rates. Delinquency rates are rising, especially on office properties, thanks to plunging property values and record high office vacancy rates in many major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Given this pessimistic view on the overall market, my portfolio is very conservatively positioned. Approximately half of my allocation is within covered call positions, which provide downside risk mitigation. Almost all the rest is in short-term treasury bills, yielding nearly 5.4% currently. A good place to hide out while awaiting lower entry points, which I think we will see in the market before the end of summer.