S&P 500: After A Short And Shallow Dip, What Now?

The recent pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) must have been rather disappointing for everyone, both the bears and the bulls.

The short and shallow dip of around 6% from peak to trough lasted for only 16 trading days (Mar 28–Apr 19), while the wide intraday swings of between 1% to 2% would have been a challenge for bears using leveraged shorts to bet on a sharp and decisive correction. Even the bulls must have felt unimpressed by the mere 6% discount offered on the SPX during the market trough. The uninterrupted rebound since the beginning of May has now taken the SPX back to our year-end target of 5,200 at the time of writing.

Investors are wondering what is next for the SPX. Are U.S. equities headed for new all-time highs? Or is the widely anticipated correction of -10% to -15% merely delayed?

Sanguine Macro Outlook Constructive For U.S. Equities

From our perspective, we continue to see an improving U.S. macroeconomic outlook that will be constructive for equities. The disinflationary track remains largely intact despite the occasional bump in CPI data, while an influx of migrants is helping to soften the labor market, which will also be a positive for the economy in the longer term.

In terms of SPX returns, however, our base case scenario is for a moderate 5% to 10% return this year, which is in line with our year-end target of 5,200 points on the SPX. This essentially means we see very limited to zero upside potential for the SPX from current levels. Some readers may be wondering why we are expecting a flat performance on the S&P 500 despite the improving macro outlook. The overarching factor is that the SPX has become heavily weighted towards technology names such as the "Magnificent Seven", and stretched tech valuations mean that not only upside potential for tech stocks are likely to be capped, but tech stocks have also become much more vulnerable to sharp sell-offs.

As the accompanying heat map shows, tech valuation multiples are running too far ahead of other S&P 500 members.

Be Selective

Having said that, our flat outlook on the SPX does not necessarily mean that equity investors should switch to fixed income or sit in cash. Indeed, we still see ample room for alpha by rotating away from expensive tech names and into other equity themes that are still providing attractive opportunities for outsized gains. Some of our favorite equity themes and ideas include residential REITs, homebuilders, healthcare, biotech, and copper. Although some of these themes have performed exceptionally well this year, valuations remain attractive given their robust fundamentals and multi-year runway for growth.

For the sector-agnostic investor who prefers to stick to a more passive buy-and-hold approach to investing, we recently initiated coverage on the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which trades at a significantly lower P/E multiple compared to the SPX.

The biggest risk to our constructive outlook on equities would be a scenario in which the Fed delays rate cuts well beyond June, which would significantly increase the risk of an economic recession in our view. Although this probably only means that more rate cuts will ultimately be needed to rescue the economy, a recession would nonetheless lead to more volatility in equity markets.

Not only do we think that a recession is unnecessary, given that the Fed could and should pre-empt disinflation and economic weakness, but falling behind the curve on inflation again would further undermine confidence in the Fed.

Should the Fed fail to commit to rate cuts by its September meeting, we would consider whether a rating downgrade for the SPX is appropriate.

For now, we are maintaining our 5,200 year-end target for the S&P 500 Index.