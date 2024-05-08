Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Crivelli – Vice President-Investor Relations
David DeStefano – President and Chief Executive Officer
John Schwab – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quintero – Morgan Stanley
Daniel Jester – BMO Capital
Joshua Reilly – Needham
Adam Hotchkiss – Goldman Sachs
Brad Reback – Stifel
Natalie Howe – Bank of America
Alex Sklar – Raymond James
Austin Cole – Citizens

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Vertex’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

And now, I'll turn the conference over to Joe Crivelli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Crivelli, you may now begin.

Joe Crivelli

Hello. And thanks for joining us to discuss Vertex's first quarter financial results. I'm Joe Crivelli, Vice President, Investor Relations. David DeStefano, our President and CEO; and John Schwab, our CFO, are also with us today.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements about expected future results. Actual financial results may differ due to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In our remarks today, we will also refer to non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of these metrics to GAAP is provided in today's press release.

This conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay on our Investor Relations website. I'll now turn the call over to David.

David DeStefano

Thanks, Joe. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. 2024 is off to a very good start as shown in the first quarter results. Once again we exceeded the high end of our financial guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Our consistently solid performance is the result of being crystal

