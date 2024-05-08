DigitalBridge Dips With Growth In Cash Compensation, I'm Still Holding

Erik Isakson

DigitalBridge's (NYSE:DBRG) double-digit dip immediately following the publication of its fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings was not a surprise. The alternative asset manager recorded a GAAP net loss of $44 million, around $0.28 per share. This came as revenue grew by a remarkable 302% over its year-ago comp to reach $74.4 million. I bought the dip even as concerns over profitability and compensation are set to linger. DBRG spent $51.18 million on cash and equity-based compensation expenses during the first quarter, 68.8% of its revenue and up $3.7 million from its year-ago comp.

DigitalBridge Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The long-term demand driver for DBRG remains the generational ramp in demand for data centers for cloud computing and as the use of computationally heavy AI grows. The growth from hunger for more compute is material, with 50 gigawatts of global data center capacity today expected to double over the next six to ten years. DBRG has built a significant data center footprint and a five-year pipeline that stands at 5 gigawatts. However, the digital infrastructure asset manager's first quarter has raised some issues for the bulls. Continued net losses on the back of high compensation sparked the bulk of the intraday post-earnings trading losses. I last covered DBRG in December with a buy rating.

DigitalBridge Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Capital Formation, Fee-Earning Equity Under Management, And Compensation

DigitalBridge Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Presentation

DBRG's unprofitability is a function of its current lack of scale, as the asset manager earns a fee on every dollar of equity it manages. FEEUM grew by 17% year-over-year, with assets under management ("AUM") flat sequentially but up 16% over its year-ago comp to reach $80.1 billion. DBRG is a scaling play, with the asset manager's capital formation effort central to its long-term bullish thesis playing out.

DigitalBridge Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Presentation

There was $1.1 billion of new capital closed in the first quarter, up 47% versus DBRG's year-ago period, with $600 in closed commitments to DigitalBridge Partners III driving the bulk of capital formed during the quarter. DBRG is targeting $7 billion in capital formation in 2024 for FEEUM to end the year in the $36 billion to $38 billion range. This would mean fee revenue jumping to a range of $335 million to $360 million for its fiscal 2024, up 32% at the midpoint from 2023.

DigitalBridge Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Fee related earnings ("FRE") for the first quarter were $19.6 million, growing by 28% over its year-ago comp, with DBRG guiding for this to be at least $150 million for the full year. FRE is expected to grow by 51% at the midpoint of its guidance range over 2023. The asset manager's guidance reflects momentum and management confidence in their flywheel to create long-term shareholder value across their multi-strategy platform.

DigitalBridge Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Compensation is high though and a hindrance to profitability. Total expenses at $83.9 million was 61% constituted by cash and equity-based compensation and grew by 54% from the year-ago figure. DBRG expects operating leverage and FRE margins to expand as FEEUM grows. Critically, administrative and other expenses at $24.31 million were up 19% despite the corresponding 302% jump in revenue. Compensation also included a full quarter of the InfraBridge acquisition, with DBRG stating during its first quarter earnings call that they expect compensation to eventually scale.

The Preferreds, Liquidity, And Possible 2024 Returns

DBRG's 7.125% Series H preferreds (NYSE:DBRG.PR.H), 7.15% Series I preferreds (NYSE:DBRG.PR.I), and 7.125% Series J preferreds (NYSE:DBRG.PR.J) are all trading on tighter discounts to their $25 per share liquidation value since December. While they offer substantial dividend yields over the common shares and an enhanced safety profile, they lack the inherent long-term upside that will accrue to common shareholders in the scenario DBRG realizes its guidance. DBRG last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share for its common shareholders, for a 0.27% dividend yield when annualized.

DigitalBridge Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Total liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $413 million, with $300 of this constituted from DBRG's revolver. I expect broad investor appetite for exposure to DBRG's growth verticals from small cell networks, edge infrastructure, data centers, fiber solutions, and macro cell towers to continue to underpin its capital formation efforts. The business needs to scale, with asset managers typically highly profitable once they reach the point where their continued capital formation is overlayed with FEEUM generating revenue that's in excess of operating expenses. DBRG's returns in 2024 will be defined by momentum on FEEUM with shareholders expecting sequential growth for the second quarter. This would instill greater confidence that the company will be able to hit its 2024 capital formation target even as compensation is set to remain an outsized percent of revenue.