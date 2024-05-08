Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Donohue - Vice President, Investor Relations-ICR
Jonathan Gear - Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Collins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley
Wahid Amin - Bank of America
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Andrew Nicholas - William Blair
Owen Lau - Oppenheimer
Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel
Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Clarivate First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Jequita. I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host Mark Donohue, Vice President of Investor Relations with Clarivate. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Donohue

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Clarivate first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, webcast and is copyrighted property of Clarivate. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or in part without prior consent of Clarivate is prohibited. An accompanying earnings call presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website clarivate.com.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the business or developments in Clarivate's industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results or performance can be found in Clarivate's filings with the SEC and on the company's website.

Our discussion will include non-GAAP measures

