Predicting Rain Doesn't Count, Building Arks Does

I’m sure most of you are familiar with Noah’s Ark.

It’s the Bible story where God tells a man named Noah to build an enormous boat to house him, his family, and two of every animal.

A catastrophic flood was coming, you see, and it would otherwise be impossible to live through it.

Noah saw (or heard) the signs and acted on them. And in so doing, he not only survived the world-changing event, but he also thrived after it.

This makes his story both a cautionary tale and an encouraging one. For those who prepare appropriately, the picture can be promising.

Because it is possible to prepare for the majority of economic scenarios. Better yet, you don’t have to be Warren Buffett, the “Oracle of Omaha,” to do it.

Not when it comes to his financial worth or analytical capabilities. You just have to know the sun shines some days, while other days are filled with rain.

Another Excellent Investor Backs Buffett’s “Ark” Belief

Howard Marks entirely agrees with Warren Buffett on his “ark” and “flood” statement. I would venture to say that every single long-term successful investor does.

They have to.

Take Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, the world’s largest investor in distressed securities. He rightly points out that, “Investing consists of exactly one thing: dealing with the future.”

Marks also describes risk as “the most interesting, challenging, and essential aspects of investing.” With “risk” being defined as the “potential for loss if things go wrong.”

They always eventually do, you know. Life isn’t perfect, and less-than-optimal things do happen.

Sometimes it’s due to genuine human error (ours or someone else’s). Sometimes it’s due to foolishness, selfishness, or even evil. And sometimes that’s just how the earth turns, with earthquakes, hurricanes, tornados, and volcanic eruptions assaulting our environment.

There are some issues that are insurmountable, and there are no guarantees we’ll get through whatever comes our way. To quote Marks again, “You’re unlikely to succeed for long if you haven’t dealt explicitly with risk.”

Yet, you can build a very durable ark to survive most floods that come your way.

“Great investing requires both generating returns and controlling risk,” he explains. In fact, “Skillful risk control is the mark of the superior investor.”

Become an Intelligent REIT Investor

Here’s another notable Howard Marks quotes (he has a lot of them):

“Only a skilled and sophisticated investor can look at a portfolio in good times and divine whether it is a low-risk portfolio or a high-risk portfolio.”

That’s because it’s very easy to get distracted by our emotions, others’ opinions, the good times around us, or any of the other dozens of diversions life is filled with.

As I frequently discuss with my readers, investors should always adopt an asset-allocation blueprint that dovetails with personal risk tolerance levels. Emphasis on the “personal.”

Individual preferences and particulars play a critical role in the portfolio decision-making process. How much money investors make… How much they have available after expenses… How much risk they’re willing to accept with sometimes significant sums of money…

These are all critical aspects to examine.

So is their time horizon – one of the most influential variables in structuring investment portfolios. Are you looking to own stocks for the next five years, 10 years, 15 years, or longer?

Regardless of your age, always remember that a customized portfolio promises the greatest satisfaction.

Remember that Noah designed his Ark for two of everything. He needed it to be big enough to hold what it needed to hold without being overburdened or using unnecessary resources and making unnecessary effort.

There are many considerations when building a proper personal portfolio. But by choosing “seaworthy” stocks, you can find yourself sailing right through.

No matter the weather up ahead.

You can never be prepared for everything in life, or in the stock market for that matter. However, I like to manage my risk as much as possible.

When it comes to investing in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), one of the ways I’ve been able to sleep easier through multiple economic environments is to focus on blue-chip REITs.

What do I mean by a blue-chip REIT?

Well, there is no one definition, but I look at a blue-chip REIT as a company that has a high-quality portfolio of real estate, consistent operating performance, a fortress-balance sheet, a long track record of increasing cash flows and dividends, and of course, a stable dividend that can be relied on through good times and bad.

In a nutshell, a blue-chip REIT is all about quality and dependability.

A blue-chip does not necessarily need to meet all the requirements. For example, I consider VICI Properties (VICI) a blue chip even though it does not have a very long history.

What VICI does have, however, is a portfolio of some of the most iconic trophy properties in the country, impressive portfolio growth, a durable balance sheet, incredibly long-term leases with visible earnings, and a top-notch management team.

As another point of clarification, I’m not suggesting that investors should only invest in blue-chip REITs. Diversification is key to “surviving the storm,” and by that, I mean a healthy portfolio should have a mix of securities that could include regular common stock, REITs, ETFs, bonds, etc.

Moreover, I am not opposed to investing in REITs that are not necessarily “blue chip,” if the risk / reward justifies it, but I like the core of my REIT holdings to be in the highest quality REITs.

Blue-chip REITs can be a part of an investment strategy that anchors your portfolio with quality and income, especially in uncertain times.

No matter how bad market volatility gets, you know that your blue-chips will continue to perform operationally well, even if there is a bump in the road, and you know that you're going to receive steady and rising income regardless of where the stock price is at.

Of course, there are always “black-swan” events like the Great Recession and more recently the pandemic, but generally speaking, blue-chips will perform well through multiple economic and real estate cycles.

Today I want to look at 3 blue-chip REITs. Each has a long history of operational excellence, a high-quality portfolio that is well-diversified, a strong balance sheet, and an excellent dividend track record.

The first two picks are steady and consistent with high yield and not many surprises, which is a good thing in real estate!

The last pick is also steady and consistent, but has the potential to become a leading clean energy company within the transportation and logistics industry.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Regency Centers is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been in the real estate business since the company was founded in 1963.

REG is an S&P 500 (SP500) member with a market cap of approximately $10.8 billion and a real estate portfolio that covers more than 60.0 million SF of gross leasable area (“GLA”).

The company specializes in the development and operation of shopping centers that are primarily grocery-anchored and located in suburban trade areas with attractive surrounding demographics.

REG’s portfolio includes over 480 properties that are leased to more than 9,000 tenants. The company’s portfolio is 80% grocery-anchored, and its same-property stores were over 95% leased at the end of 2023.

REG - IR

The company has shopping centers spread across the country, with a focus on costal markets, in particular in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. REG also has Sunbelt exposure with properties concentrated in California, Florida, and Texas. As a percentage of its annualized base rent (“ABR”), the company’s top regions & states are:

Northeast (23%)

California (23%)

Florida (19%)

Mid-Atlantic (8%)

Texas (7%).

REG’s top markets include New York City, which makes up 12% of the company’s annualized base rent, or ABR, followed by Miami and San Francisco, which make up 10% and 9%, respectively.

As previously mentioned, the company looks for favorite surrounding demographics. Within a 3-mile radius, the company’s properties have an average population of 124,000, a W.A. household income of $152,000, and a median home value of almost $600,000.

Shopping centers surrounded by more affluent demographics tend to perform better during downturns, which is key to maintaining a consistent operating performance through multiple economic cycles.

REG - IR

Another defensive quality of REG’s portfolio is that the company looks for retailers that provide necessity-based goods and services. A big part of this strategy revolves around its relationships with leading grocers such as Publix, Kroger, and Whole Foods.

When compared to its peers by store count, Regency is one of the largest landlords for many of the top grocers in the U.S. The company is the largest landlord for Publix and Whole Foods, with 68 and 38 stores, respectively. Additionally, Regency is the second-largest landlord for Kroger (KR), with 52 stores.

REG - IR

More than half of Regency’s top 10 tenants are grocers, and its top tenant (Publix) only contributes 3% of its portfolio ABR. In total, grocery stores are the company’s largest category and generate ~20% of its portfolio ABR.

REG - IR

Regency’s portfolio is geographically diversified, defensive in nature, and is leased to more than 9,000 tenants. Supporting its portfolio is an investment-grade balance sheet with a credit rating of BBB+ from S&P Global and A3 from Moody’s.

Compared to its shopping center peers, REG has one of the lowest leverage ratios, with a net debt plus preferred to EBITDAre of 5.1x.

Additionally, it has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 38.61% and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.7x.

REG - IR

Over the last decade, Regency has shown consistent operational performance with positive adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, per share growth in each year since 2014, except for 2020 during the pandemic.

In 2020, AFFO per share fell by -16% but rebounded the next year with an increase of 25%. The company has only achieved moderate AFFO growth over the last several years, with AFFO per share increasing by 1% in both 2022 and 2023.

While 1% AFFO growth is not something to write home about, keep in mind that AFFO increased by 25% in 2021 and the company reported AFFO per share last year of $3.36, which exceeds its pre-covid 2019 AFFO per share of $3.15.

Analysts are looking for 4% AFFO growth in 2024, and then expect AFFO per share to increase by 6% in 2025 and 8% in 2026. In total, the company has had a blended average AFFO growth rate of 5.23% since 2014.

Over the past 10 years, Regency has increased its dividend each year and has a 10-year average dividend growth rate of 3.55%. The company currently pays a 4.54% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 77.98%.

As a bonus, the stock is trading discounted to its historical average, currently trading at a P/AFFO of 17.35x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 22.07x.

We rate Regency Centers a Buy.

FAST Graphs

NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN)

NNN is a net lease REIT that was formed in 1984 and currently has a market cap of approximately $7.7 billion. The company specializes in the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, freestanding, retail properties with a 36.1 million SF portfolio made up of 3,546 properties located across 49 states.

NNN exclusively focuses on single-tenant retail properties that are generally leased on a triple-net basis. Unlike some of its net lease peers, NNN has stayed with its core investment strategy and has not expanded into multiple property types.

Similar to its net-lease peers, NNN has long-term leases with initial terms ranging between 10 and 20 years. Its long-term leases provide visibility into future cash flows and improve operating stability.

Additionally, because the properties are leased on a triple-net basis, the tenant is responsible for operating expenses, taxes, and capital maintenance, which reduces NNN’s operational risk and increases its earnings stability.

While the company is not the largest net lease REIT, it has sufficient scale with over 3,500 properties leased to approximately 385 tenants operating across 35 lines of trade. As previously mentioned, NNN has a national presence, with properties located in 49 states.

NNN’s portfolio is geographically diversified within the United States. The company’s highest concentration is in the Southeast at 26.5% of its ABR, followed by the Midwest and the South, which make up 24.7% and 22.9%, respectively.

By property count, NNN’s top 3 states are Texas with 552 properties, Florida with 282 properties, and Ohio with 195 properties.

At the end of 2023, the company’s portfolio had a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 10.1 years and roughly 99% of its properties were leased.

NNN - IR

NNN has nearly 400 tenants that consist of both national and regional retailers. The company’s largest industry is automotive service, which makes up 16.3% of its base rent, followed by convenience stores and full-service restaurants, which make up 16.2% and 8.6%, respectively.

The company’s top tenant is 7-Eleven which makes up 4.4% of NNN’s base rent, followed by Mister Car Wash and Camping World which make up 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Other tenants in the company’s top 20 include Dave & Busters, L.A. Fitness, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Best Buy.

NNN - IR

NNN has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global. The company has solid debt metrics including a net debt to EBITDA of 5.5x, a net debt to total assets (gross book) ratio of 41.6%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x.

100% of NNN’s assets are unencumbered with no secure debt and its debt maturities are well-laddered with a weighted average term to maturity of 11.8 years and a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.0%.

The company has maintained balance sheet capacity and liquidity and ended the first quarter with ~$984 million of availability under its credit facility.

NNN - IR

One thing that really sets NNN apart from most of its REIT peers is the outstanding dividend track record it has achieved. The company has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years, which is the 3rd longest dividend track record for all publicly traded REITs.

NNN - IR

Since 2014, the company has achieved positive AFFO per share growth in each year except for 2020 due to covid. In 2020, AFFO per share fell by -10% but increased by 22% the following year. Analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 2% in 2024 and then by 4% in 2025.

Overall, NNN has generated consistent and stable earnings with an average AFFO growth rate of 4.57% and an average dividend growth rate of 3.38% over the past 10 years.

What’s really impressive is that the company has increased its dividend for 34 years while maintaining a conservative AFFO payout ratio.

In 2023, the net lease REIT increased its dividend by 3.24% and ended the year with an AFFO payout ratio of 68.40%, which is a more conservative dividend payout ratio than many of the leading net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC).

NNN has delivered steady and dependable operating results for more than three decades. The stock pays a 5.41% dividend yield and is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 12.73x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 16.79x.

We rate NNN REIT a Buy.

FAST Graphs

This industrial giant is about as “blue-chip” as you can get. With a market cap of approximately $96.9 billion, PLD is the largest REIT in any sector and dwarfs its peers within the industrial sector.

Prologis’ predecessor, AMB Property, was formed in 1983 by co-founder and current Prologis CEO, Hamid Moghadam. The company initially invested in multiple property types including office properties, shopping centers, and industrial buildings.

By the time AMB Property went public in 1997 it had disposed of its office properties but remained invested in shopping centers and industrial properties. Several years later, the company disposed of its shopping centers to exclusively focus on industrial properties.

In 2011, AMB Property and Prologis completed a “merger of equals” and the combined company kept the name Prologis. The company became the largest industrial REIT with over $40.0 billion of assets under management (“AUM”) and industrial properties spread across 4 continents.

After the merger, Prologis made several significant acquisitions, including its acquisition of DCT Industrial in 2018, its acquisition of Liberty Property in 2020, and its acquisition of Duke Realty in 2022.

As it now stands, Prologis has a 1.2 billion SF portfolio that includes 5,618 properties located in 19 countries. On a yearly basis, roughly $2.7 trillion of goods are processed through the company’s distribution centers, which represents 2.8% of the world's GDP.

While the industrial REIT has an extensive global footprint, ~86% of its net operating income (“NOI”) is derived from the U.S., with 20.3% coming from Southern California.

The company’s largest international market is Europe, which made up 8% of its NOI, followed by Other Americas and Asia, which made up 4% and 2% of its NOI, respectively.

During 1Q-24, PLD’s owned and managed properties had an average occupancy of 96.8% and a 74.3% retention rate.

PLD - IR

Prologis has 6,700 tenants that include well-established company’s such as Amazon, Home Depot, FedEx, DHL, UPS, Walmart, Pepsi, and Tesla.

The company’s top tenant (Amazon) makes up 4.9% of PLD’s net effective rent, but no other tenant accounts for more than 2%, and its top 10 tenants only account for 14.4% of its net effective rent.

Prologis’ portfolio is diversified by location and by tenant, insulating it against potential issues in any particular region or with any one tenant.

PLD - IR

Prologis has an A credit rating from S&P and an A3 rating from Moody’s. The company has a fortress-like balance sheet with a debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.6x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 36.05%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 7.6x.

Nearly 93% of the company debt is fixed rate and has a weighted average interest rate of 3.1% with a weighted average term to maturity of 9.3 years.

Plus, at the end of the first quarter, PLD had almost $6.0 billion of liquidity at its disposal.

PLD - IR

In 2018, the company took its first step beyond real estate with the launch of its Essentials platform, which is a value-add service that PLD provides to its tenants.

Through its Essentials platform, the company provides solutions to fulfillment challenges that range from turn-key services such as racking and forklifts, to more involved challenges such as fleet electrification and EV charging.

The Essentials platform offers various services, but what is fascinating is the company’s Energy and Mobility services.

Prologis owns a lot of large industrial buildings with numerous large rooftops across 19 countries. The company has been actively installing solar panels to capture energy and increase building efficiency, and is currently ranked #2 in the U.S. for on-site solar generation.

As of the company’s latest update, it achieved 506 megawatts (“MWs”) of generating capacity and had solar on ~61.0 million SF of its rooftops. That represents 5% of the company’s portfolio.

Only 5% of PLD’s properties have solar capacity, yet the company is ranked 2nd in the U.S. for solar generation.

Think about what that will look like once 100% of PLD’s portfolio has solar capacity.

PLD - IR

In addition to installing solar panels to capture energy, the company is investing in energy storage and distribution via its EV charging stations. Prologis has an ambitious goal to generate 125 to 250 MWs of charging capacity by 2026.

The company has been installing EV charging stations at its warehouses for onsite fleet charging, as well as investing in dedicated sites for subscription-based fleet charging.

PLD - IR

Prologis is in a unique position as it already has an entrenched network of logistical properties that have over a billion square feet of rooftop space. This will enable PLD to generate an enormous amount of energy once its entire portfolio has solar capacity.

Add this to the fact that PLD has a captive audience at its distribution centers for fleet charging, as well as the company’s designs to strategically build charging hubs within its network for subscription-based charging.

Prologis expects its charging capacity to reach 900MW and its total of its solar, storage, and mobility segments to grow into a $1.4 billion gross revenue business by 2030.

PLD - IR

Put simply, PLD is building a sustainable energy company within its real estate platform.

PLD - IR

Like the first two blue-chips, Prologis has delivered consistent operating results, has a fortress balance sheet and a well-covered dividend. However, PLD has an enormous opportunity in front of it as it continues to play a significant role in the clean energy transition.

Even without the energy business, PLD has delivered outstanding results over the last decade, with a blended average AFFO growth rate of 12.76% and an average dividend growth rate of 12.14%. Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -2% in 2024, but then to increase by 17% in 2025 and increase by 10% in 2026.

PLD pays a 3.67% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 76.99% and trades at a P/AFFO of 23.34x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 27.92x.

We rate Prologis a Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

Quoting Howard Marks again, “You’re unlikely to succeed for long if you haven’t dealt explicitly with risk.”

I hope you're enjoying my articles here on Seeking Alpha.

Always remember,

"Managing risk is what separates the best from the test."

Now, go build your Ark...

Happy SWAN Investing!