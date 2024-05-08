Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.52K Followers

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nichol Ochsner - VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neil Mcfarlane - President, CEO & Director
LaDuane Clifton - CFO, Treasurer, Secretary
Josh Schafer - Chief Commercial Officer & EVP, Business Development
Adrian Quartel - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Lugo - William Blair & Company
Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH MKM
Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald
Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Kyle Qian - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Zevra Therapeutics' First Quarter 2024 Corporate Update and Financial Results Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available on the company's website following the conclusion of the call.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Nicole Ochsner, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Zebra Therapeutics.

Nichol Ochsner

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review Zevra Therapeutics' progress in the first quarter of 2024, outlining our clinical advances, operational achievements and financial results.

Before we get started, let me take a moment to provide some important information. I encourage you to access the news release which was published this morning and is available in the Investor section of Zevra's website.

As we begin our call, it's important to highlight that today's discussion will include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not promises or guarantees and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other significant factors that may lead to actual results differing materially from the projections made. Please refer to the Risk Factors section in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC on Annual Report on Form 10-K.

I am pleased to welcome Zevra's

Recommended For You

About ZVRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZVRA

Trending Analysis

Trending News