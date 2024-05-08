Ambev: Discounted Valuation Compared To Competitors Makes No Sense

Alfribeiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares. Markets such as Brazil and Latin America should contribute in the short and medium term for the company to maintain revenue growth above 8.5% per year over the next 5 years. Furthermore, there are indications that the price of commodities that impact their cost, such as corn and wheat, should continue to fall.

Despite currently having better results than its peers and the future outlook being an improvement in margins, the company trades at a significant discount of 14.8% to its peers, which doesn't make sense in my view.

Introduction

The performance of the beer industry has a direct correlation with macroeconomic variables, mainly in relation to volume, which is closely linked to the consumer's disposable income.

Ambev is one of the largest breweries in the world, and with its large scale and a large portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, it serves 18 countries in the Americas.

Global Business Vision (IR Company)

The company has businesses in Canada, Brazil, Central America & Caribbean and South America. Interestingly, all markets have excellent growth prospects. For example, the Brazilian beer market is expected to experience annual growth of 8.2% until 2029, going from a penetration of 24% to 27% in 2029, reaching 59 million users.

In LatAm, the outlook is even better. The market is expected to grow 10.4% per year until 2029, with penetration rising from 23.4% to 26.8%, reaching 168 million users. And finally, Canada, which is expected to grow 11.2% per year until 2029, with penetration ranging from 21% to 26.4% and reaching 10.2 million consumers.

This global presence and scale help the company mitigate country-specific economic risks, which corroborates my positive outlook for the company's business. Now, let's better understand its history and business model.

Business Model and History

Ambev was created in 1999 from the union between Cervejaria Brahma and Companhia Antarctica, which was founded in 1885. The company operates in the production, distribution and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company is the largest brewery in Latin America in terms of sales volume. Ambev has a broad portfolio, and its brands are well known in Brazil and around the world:

Ambev Brands (IR Company)

In terms of revenue, the company's main market is Brazil beers, followed by Central America and the Caribbean, Canada, South Latin America and non-alcoholic drinks from Brazil:

Revenue Breakdown By Segment (IR Company)

According to the company, around 20% of COGS in Brazil (main market) corresponds to fixed costs and depreciation, the remainder are variable costs such as aluminum (for cans), corn and wheat. And knowing the variables that impact the revenues and costs, we can check the operational results:

Ebitda Margin (Koyfin)

It is notable that the company has been losing EBITDA margin over the last few years; however, I have great reasons to believe that results should improve, which corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares, and I will list three reasons for this below:

1st Reason: Disposable Income In Brazil Is Increasing

Amid the pandemic, expansionary fiscal policy was used around the world to provide support to the population facing lockdowns at the time. However, this policy brought a drastic increase in inflation in the following years.

Despite indications from the FED that inflation was transitory, a result of supply chain problems, Brazil began a drastic increase in interest rates in March 2021 and kept interest rates high until August 2023. It was then that the interest rate-cut cycle began. Currently, the Brazilian interest rate is at 10.75%, and there is a possibility that it will reach 9% by the end of 2024.

But what is the practical effect of this on Ambev’s results? As we saw previously, the market for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks grows, especially when there is greater disposable income among families, and this effect has already started to happen according to Statista:

Quarterly Household Disposable Income Growth In Brazil From 1st Quarter 2023 To 2nd Quarter 2023 (Statista)

According to Seeking Alpha, in the last 5 years, Ambev has grown its revenues by 9.68% per year, above peers Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), Carlsberg (CABGY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD).

Growth Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

It is true that Ambev's revenues have slowed in the short term, however, Brazil (main market) has constantly surprised the market. Moodys recently released better perspectives in its assessments of Brazil due to the approval of important reforms and improved economic activity.

With greater disposable income for families, and the growth prospects mentioned in the introduction to this report, it is possible that Ambev will continue to grow above its peers for the next 5 years. Koyfin's market estimates, for example, already project growth of close to 5% for 2025 and 2026, in line with peers Heineken and Carlsberg:

Estimates (Koyfin)

Now let's look at the variables that affect costs, especially wheat, corn and aluminum.

2nd Reason: Commodity Prices Tend To Fall

Let’s look at wheat prices and their prospects:

Wheat Prices (Koyfin)

Wheat prices have been on a steady downward trend for 2 years, and 2024 is no different. Despite the recent increase due to geopolitical tensions, the expectation is that there will be a 14% drop in wheat prices due to excess supply and record harvests.

Now let's look at the prospects for corn, of which Brazil is one of the largest producers in the world:

Corn Prices (Koyfin)

We see a price trend very similar to wheat. The fact is that the large availability of corn has pressured prices downward, as in the 2022/23 Brazilian harvest, which was a record, and the prospects for 2024 are for volumes to be maintained.

Finally, we have the price and prospects for aluminum. Aluminum is one of the commodities that can offer some price pressure, especially when we look at projections for 2025:

Reuters Base Metals Analyst Pool (Reuters)

However, weak demand appears to offset any supply pressure. For most analysts, high-interest rates will continue to put pressure on Western economies, and while China is unable to stimulate its economy, prices should remain stable.

As we can see, in terms of costs, commodity prices tend to reduce and improve Ambev's margins. According to the average forecast of Koyfin analysts, Ambev should reach a 33% EBITDA margin again by the end of 2024:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Forecast (Koyfin)

The excellent prospects for the company's margins corroborate my bullish thesis for the stock, however, the market seems to have not yet identified this opportunity, and this leads me to the third reason to believe in a bullish thesis for the shares.

3rd Reason: Positive Financial Analysis

After understanding in detail the drivers that can impact the company's revenues and costs, we will carry out a financial analysis of Ambev against its competitors, such as Heineken (HEINY), Carlsberg (CABGY), and its controlling company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD).

Ticker (ABEV) (BUD) (HEINY) (CABGY) Name Ambev AB Inbev Heineken Carlsberg Market Cap $37B $119B $55B $19B Revenue TTM $16.44B $59.38B $33.52B $10.90B Revenue Growth 5 Year [CAGR] 9.68% 2.28% 6.19% 3.32% EBITDA Margin 29.4% 30.7% 18.8% 18% Net Income TTM $2.99B $5.34B $2.54B -$6.04B Net Income Margin 18% 9% 7.6% -55% ROE 18% 7.8% 10.7% 26% Dividend Yield FWD 6.48% 1.45% 2.27% 2.89% Net Debt / EBITDA -0.5x 3.6x 2.6x 1.7x Click to enlarge

Ambev's financial analysis versus its competitors is interesting. The company managed to grow its revenues by almost 10% in the last 5 years, above its peers. Despite its growth, it has the highest EBITDA margin and is the most profitable brewery.

Finally, it has the highest ROE, its net debt / EBITDA is negative, that is, the company has more cash than debt, which allows it to pay good dividends to its shareholders. Even with these great numbers, the company has had the worst performance among breweries since the beginning of the year:

Performance (Seeking Alpha)

As I said, the company has good prospects for revenue growth and margins, and yet it has better financial indicators than its competitors. Its poor performance this year doesn't make sense to me, especially when we look at valuation metrics.

Valuation Shows An Opportunity

Beer companies have a history of stable profits, so the Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple is a good comparison metric:

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

If we add the P/E multiples of both companies and divide by four, we arrive at an industry average of 14.99x P/E. Currently trading at 12.7x, Ambev has an appreciation potential of 17% to return to trading at the sector average.

The market tends to reprice multiples based on growth and return on capital. As we have seen, Ambev's return on capital is one of the highest in the sector, and its growth should return to follow its peers in 2025 and 2026. This good appreciation potential corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares. Now, let's see what SA's Quant and Factor Grades tools tell us.

Ambev According to Quant Ranking and Factor Grande

According to Quant Ranking and Factor Grades, Ambev is an excellent option in terms of valuation and profitability:

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, the Quant tool recommends that the investor hold the shares. In my opinion, as soon as the company has a better share performance, the combination of its excellent profitability and attractive valuation will result in a change in recommendation to buy. For example, its results already show areas for improvement, as we will see below.

Latest Earning Results

Ambev released results that were considered mixed, with positive and negative points. Despite stable margins, there is still the challenge of growing revenues in the short term.

Beer volumes in Brazil increased by 3.6% YoY. The margin recovery continued, driven by the lower cost/hl, which decreased by 3.5% compared to the previous year. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 200 bps compared to the previous year.

Ambev also highlights the increase in market share in the quarter, with premium and super premium brands increasing their market share by more than 10%, led by Corona, while the core plus segment increased by around 15%, led by Budweiser.

Operations in Latin America were lower than expected, volumes were -13% y/y, as demand in Argentina fell (-19% y/y). Quarterly inflation once again surpassed exchange rate changes in Argentina. Canada also did not contribute and had the lowest quarterly volume in history, after falling another 8% YoY.

Results (IR Company)

As a perspective for the coming quarters, there is an expectation of a continued reduction in wheat and corn prices. This corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares, as the reduction in commodity prices should further improve the company's margins. Although my expectations are positive for the company in the short and medium term, it is necessary for investors to understand the risks of the thesis. Let's talk more about them below.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

As I said above, the company has a good dividend yield compared to its peers. One of the risks for Ambev is the political discussions on tax reform. Ambev uses several tax benefits and reductions in rates such as ICMS, and tax exemptions. Changes in these benefits can impact profits by between 6% and 10%.

Along the same lines, Ambev's corporate structure is organized to maximize tax efficiency. In a possible tax increase, Ambev could make new changes to its corporate and tax structure, which would not be a simple operation and could bring new negative momentum to the shares.

As mentioned, there was a strong impact from Argentine hyperinflation on the results. Apparently this is not the case, but if Javier Milei is not successful in controlling inflation in Argentina, the expected increase in revenue may take a while to occur.

The long-term fundamentals for the sector seem very good, but the short and medium-term risks need to be well studied by the investor before making the investment.

The Bottom Line

Ambev's valuation by price/earnings multiple reveals a large discount to its competitors. This asymmetry becomes even greater when we discover that Ambev is the most profitable brewer among its competitors.

Furthermore, the company's business is quite resilient. Its medium and long-term prospects for revenue are positive, while its costs should reduce in the short term with the prospect of falling prices of key commodities. This should result in a good margin increase for the company, which already started to occur in 4Q23.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Ambev shares. Investors should pay attention to the company's long history of success, even in the turbulent Brazilian economic scenario. The investment presents an excellent risk-return ratio in my opinion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.