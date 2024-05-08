Suriyapong Thongsawang

Introduction

Macroeconomics, supply chains, and geopolitics. These are the three pillars of my research framework, which I use to understand the "big picture" and put money to work in areas that are likely to allow us to outperform the market on a prolonged basis.

Leo Nelissen (Research Framework)

Ever since I started my first job at a company that advised a major hedge fund, I have been focused on the "big picture," as - I believe - it is a huge mistake to view a stock as an independent vehicle that isn't impacted by countless external factors.

By using a top-down approach, we can pick good companies in great industries that benefit from big-picture trends. This includes my oil and gas investments, my investments in railroads benefitting from economic re-shoring, my investments in healthcare with patent loss/innovation tailwinds, and countless other investments that I regularly discuss on Seeking Alpha.

With that said, I have one stock on my radar that I revisited this week. A company I've liked for a while.

After putting in more work, I have become even more bullish, as I believe we may be dealing with one of the best wide-moat dividend growers on the market.

That company is Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), one of the largest producers of liquified natural gas ("LNG"), the energy source providing an energy-hungry world with reliable natural gas.

Data by YCharts

Please note that when I write "LNG" in this article, I always refer to the commodity, not Cheniere's stock, which has the same ticker.

My most recent article on this stock was written on March 6, when I went with the title "Cheniere Energy - Not Even Qatar Can Derail This Bull Case."

Since then, shares have returned 2.2%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 60 basis points.

The reason I'm writing an update is my re-assessment of the stock and new financial data that tells us a lot about its future.

Using its just-released earnings, I believe the bull case is even stronger than I initially expected.

So, let's dive into the details, starting with some very upbeat comments from an industry peer!

LNG Is Where It's At

Earlier this year, Shell (SHEL) came out making the case for a very strong long-term LNG bull case. As reported by The Wall Street Journal (emphasis added):

The British oil-and-gas major said Wednesday it estimates the global demand for the gas to rise by more than 50% by 2040 as the Chinese industrial sector pivots from coal to gas, and South Asian and Southeast Asian countries use more LNG to support their economic growth.

Moreover:

“Over the following decade, declining domestic gas production in parts of South Asia and South-east Asia could drive a surge in demand for LNG as these economies increasingly need fuel for gas-fired power plants or industry,” it said.

Although I believe the actual numbers will be even more bullish, Shell estimates that natural gas demand in major growth markets will not peak before the 2040s, with global demand rising to almost 4.5 billion cubic meters by 2040. This implies a 3.6% annual growth rate for LNG, outperforming pipeline and domestic supply by a wide margin.

Shell

Essentially, LNG is natural gas. It's just liquid natural gas, which allows nations like the United States to export natural gas to overseas markets using special ships.

After all, building a pipeline from the U.S. to Europe or China is not an option.

Because the United States has some of the biggest gas reserves in the world and experienced companies to get it out of the ground, it became the largest exporter of LNG last year, supported by billions in investments in LNG infrastructure.

Shell

These investments turned the U.S. from an irrelevant player before 2016 to the go-to place for LNG in a world where rapidly rising energy demand and geopolitical uncertainties require reliable LNG suppliers.

Energy Information Administration

This brings me to Cheniere, which has become the cornerstone of the U.S. LNG industry.

Wide-Moat Operations & A Great Contract Structure

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is the largest LNG producer in the United States.

In fact, it's the second largest LNG company in the world, with liquefaction facilities of roughly 45 million metric tonnes per annum ("mtpa") going into this year.

Their flagship facility, the Sabine Pass ("SPL") LNG Terminal in Louisiana, has six operational trains and is one of the largest LNG production hubs in the world.

Moreover, the company operates the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal in Texas, with ongoing expansion projects to meet increasing demand.

Cheniere Energy

The company is also one of the few ways for investors to invest in LNG without having to buy companies in the early stages of LNG infrastructure developments.

As we will discuss in this article, Cheniere has existing facilities that provide it with strong free cash flow used to invest in growth, reduce debt, and return cash to shareholders.

It also has a highly favorable contract structure.

Essentially, the company's contracts/agreements, including Sales and Purchase Agreements ("SPAs") and Integrated Production Marketing ("IPM") agreements, secure a significant portion of the company's anticipated production capacity.

Going into this year, the company had contracted 95% of its expected production well into the mid-2030!

Moreover, the good news is that Cheniere is doing this without locking in unfavorable prices.

The quote below is very important, which is why I added emphasis:

We have contracted substantially all of our anticipated production capacity under SPAs, in which our customers are generally required to pay a fixed fee with respect to the contracted volumes irrespective of their election to cancel or suspend deliveries of LNG cargoes, and under IPM agreements, in which the gas producer sells natural gas to us on a global LNG or natural gas index price, less a fixed liquefaction fee, shipping and other costs. The SPAs also have a variable fee component, which is generally structured to cover the cost of natural gas purchases, transportation and liquefaction fuel consumed to produce LNG. - Cheniere 2023 10-K

In other words, Cheniere is in a fantastic position. It's "hedged" against rising natural gas prices and able to secure long-term LNG volumes without having to miss out on potential LNG price upside.

So Much Shareholder Value!

As I already briefly mentioned, Cheniere is not a startup. It's the backbone of American LNG production and a company with a profitable asset base used to fund new growth (expansions), reduce debt, and reward shareholders.

In the just-released first quarter, the company had consolidated adjusted EBITDA of roughly $1.8 billion, distributable cash flow of $1.2 billion, and net income of approximately $500 million.

While this is way below last year's result (as we see in the overview below), it needs to be said that last year was usually strong due to the impact of the war in Ukraine and other factors causing gas prices to soar.

Cheniere Energy

The poor pricing environment that followed was the result of weaker demand, pressured by moderate winter weather and elevated inventories from the mild winter before that.

The good news is that this stimulated physical demand as soon as prices became more "affordable."

Hence, the company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2024, including consolidated adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, which are expected to exceed $5.5 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively.

To put things in perspective, $2.9 billion in distributable cash flow translates to 8% of the company's market cap.

This is a boatload of money for a company that is still in the early stages of the LNG boom, and fantastic news for shareholders.

In the first quarter, the company bought back 7.5 million shares for $1.2 billion, which is a new quarterly record. It also refinanced $1.5 billion of debt and repaid $150 million of long-term debt.

The company aims to spend as much on buybacks as it spends on debt reduction. Both of these spending goals benefit equity holders.

Cheniere Energy

Over the past three years, the company has bought back roughly 10% of its shares.

Data by YCharts

Dividend-wise, the company pays $0.435 per share per quarter.

This translates to a yield of 1.1%.

I know. I know. 1.1% is not a lot.

However, it's just the start!

Not only is Cheniere a fast-growing business in a critical industry, but it also has plans to handsomely reward shareholders.

It plans to grow its dividend by 10% annually through the mid-2020s. Once the construction of CCL Stage 3 has been completed, the company plans to steadily increase the payout ratio.

Right now, it has a payout ratio of less than 10%!

Data by YCharts

Even better, the company is expected to grow free cash flow to $3.4 billion in 2026. That's almost 10% of its market cap.

In other words, the company is in a fantastic spot to handsomely reward shareholders through aggressive dividend growth (potentially well beyond 10% per year) and massive buyback programs.

Speaking of its expansion plans, the company aims to achieve its first LNG at Corpus Christi Stage 3 by the end of this year. The goal is to bring all seven trains online by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the total project is 56% completed and ahead of schedule.

Cheniere Energy

That said, looking ahead, the company is monitoring various developments.

Firstly, despite the potential for oversupply later in the decade due to upcoming LNG projects, the market is expected to adjust efficiently to deal with this growth.

This expectation is based on the company's belief that the market has become more flexible and diverse, with over 1,200 million tons of import capacity available by the middle of the decade and additional capacity in development.

Secondly, the company makes the case that the level of new capacity set to come online over the 2026 to 2028 period is an indication of the cyclicality of the LNG industry.

This upcoming supply cycle is expected to have higher levels of absolute growth compared to previous cycles, which is good news for pricing.

Cheniere Energy

Analysts agree, which brings me to the next part of this article.

Valuation

The valuation chart below looks a bit "weird." This makes sense, as the company's earnings are volatile. Last year, when it benefited from both pricing and volumes, it generated $40.72 in EPS. That implied a 622% growth rate. This year, EPS is expected to be $8.75.

Going forward, analysts expect annual growth close to 20% through at least 2026. This implies roughly $13 in 2026 EPS.

FAST Graphs

The company's five-year P/E multiple is 21.3x, which is more than fair for a company with these growth rates - even without sky-high LNG prices.

Using this multiple and 2026 EPS estimates, we get a fair (long-term) stock price target of roughly $277, which is 76% above the current price.

While all of these numbers are subject to change, I am going with a Strong Buy rating here, as I believe the long-term value of Cheniere Energy is close to unbeatable.

It has a fantastic business model, already elevated free cash flow, an increasingly healthy balance sheet, and a very high likelihood of aggressive shareholder distribution growth in the second half of the 2020s.

In fact, I'm so upbeat about this company that I put it on top of my watchlist, ready to make it a full position in my portfolio this year.

Takeaway

Cheniere Energy is a standout opportunity in the LNG sector, poised for substantial growth and shareholder value creation.

The company's strategic position as a cornerstone of U.S. LNG production, coupled with its favorable contract structure and ambitious expansion plans, is a foundation for sustained growth.

Meanwhile, Cheniere's commitment to rewarding shareholders through aggressive dividend growth and significant buyback programs further enhances its investment appeal.

With a fair long-term stock price target of $277, representing a 76% upside potential, I am looking to make the company a major position in my dividend growth portfolio.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Market Position: Cheniere Energy holds a dominant position in the U.S. LNG industry, offering exposure to a rapidly growing market.

Cheniere Energy holds a dominant position in the U.S. LNG industry, offering exposure to a rapidly growing market. Stable Contracts: The company's favorable contract structure secures a significant portion of production capacity, providing revenue stability without capping pricing potential.

The company's favorable contract structure secures a significant portion of production capacity, providing revenue stability without capping pricing potential. Robust Financials: With solid earnings and cash flow, LNG is well-positioned to fund expansion, reduce debt, and reward shareholders.

With solid earnings and cash flow, LNG is well-positioned to fund expansion, reduce debt, and reward shareholders. Dividend Growth Potential: LNG's plans for aggressive dividend growth, combined with substantial buyback programs, offer attractive returns for investors.

LNG's plans for aggressive dividend growth, combined with substantial buyback programs, offer attractive returns for investors. Long-Term Growth: LNG's expansion projects and strong demand outlook for LNG support the company's long-term growth trajectory.

Cons: