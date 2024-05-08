mikkelwilliam

At the beginning of the year, I included Alphabet, the parent company of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), among my Top 3 Picks for 2024 given the negative sentiment of falling behind in the AI race and the threat of disruption of its core search engine, driving the valuation to dirt-cheap territory despite double-digit growth expectations.

As I follow what I preach, I loaded up on the stock during the pullback after Q3 and Q4 earnings at around $125 per share, and given the strong performance, Google is today my single largest holding, with ROI north of 30%.

If you have followed my research and bought the stock, today you are sitting on hefty gains since the articles were published, outperforming the market at least 1.5x:

Google has now reported its Q1 earnings, beating analysts' expectations on top and bottom line, with strong 15% growth and better-than-expected performance at YouTube and Cloud business.

Following Meta Platforms (META) footsteps, Google announced its first-ever dividend, opening a new chapter of capital allocation and rewarding shareholders alongside a $70B buyback plan.

Investors celebrated the accelerated growth, casting aside the fears of disruption, and welcoming a new wave of dividend growth investors as the stock closed over 10% higher on the day, hitting an all-time high of $175.

My initial target for Google was to reach $170 by the year's end, but now that this milestone was cleared and EPS expectations revised to the upside, I am raising my target to $192, representing 25.6x P/E ratio if Google delivers the expected $7.52 EPS for 2024.

This target leaves the potential for another 13% gain by the year-end, without pushing the valuation into a nosebleed territory as some other stocks.

Q1 Earnings

Taking a step back, I want to reflect on Sundar Pichai's commentary during the earnings call, highlighting the superiority of Google and the power of compounding.

It took Google more than 15 years to reach $100 billion in annual revenue. In just the last six years, we've gone from $100 billion to more than $300 billion in annual revenue. Of course, Search continues to power that, as you see in our Q1 results.

In fact, if you bought Google's stock in 2004, following its IPO, you have compounded your wealth at a staggering annualized rate of 23.41%, compared to 8.61% of the market (SP500).

I was not among the lucky ones, as I was only 10 years old at the time of Google's IPO. Certainly, I am not expecting similar performance over the next 20 years, given the $2.13T market cap, as it will become increasingly more difficult to move the needle.

Yet, with Google's dominant position, which remains unchallenged even as Google was late to adopt AI in its core offerings, the company is poised to keep delivering and rewarding shareholders well above the returns of the market and Q1 2024 results are a testament.

Google's revenue rose to $80.54B, a growth of 15.4% from a year ago, beating analysts expectations by $1.84B.

This was the fastest quarterly growth in the last 8 quarters and the trend points to further acceleration.

Thanks to the re-engineering of the cost base, the 5.1% increase in costs was easily offset by the much higher growth in revenue, enabling Google to expand its Operating Margin to 32% from 25% a year ago.

Google earned $23.66B in net income or $1.89 per share.

Compared to previous quarters, the company has delivered a stellar performance, demonstrated by double-digit growth across most of its business units:

Google Search & Other : The "bread and butter" of Google's business delivered revenue of $46.16B, YoY growth of 14.4%, accelerating from 12.7% growth in Q4 and pushing aside any fears of disruptions by OpenAI's Chat-GPT, Microsoft's Edge, Perplexity and other AI offerings.

: The "bread and butter" of Google's business delivered revenue of $46.16B, YoY growth of 14.4%, accelerating from 12.7% growth in Q4 and pushing aside any fears of disruptions by OpenAI's Chat-GPT, Microsoft's Edge, Perplexity and other AI offerings. YouTube Ads : With a staggering growth of 20.9%, YouTube has over-delivered, making it 2nd fastest growing business of the company driven by growth in both, direct response and brand.

: With a staggering growth of 20.9%, YouTube has over-delivered, making it 2nd fastest growing business of the company driven by growth in both, direct response and brand. The Google Network : With -1.1% growth, Network was the only poorly performing business unit, reaching $7.41B for the quarter.

: With -1.1% growth, Network was the only poorly performing business unit, reaching $7.41B for the quarter. Google Subscription, Platforms, and Devices : With a growth rate of 17.9%, this business unit is becoming increasingly important for Google, reaching $8.74B in revenue and YouTube now has over 100 million music and premium subscribers.

: With a growth rate of 17.9%, this business unit is becoming increasingly important for Google, reaching $8.74B in revenue and YouTube now has over 100 million music and premium subscribers. Google Cloud: Despite stiff competition from other major cloud providers, Google's cloud business has been accelerating growth in the past 3 quarters. In Q3 the cloud unit grew at a rate of 22.4%, in Q4 at 25.6%, and in Q1 at 28.4% reaching revenue of $9.57B.

The true highlights of the quarter certainly remain YouTube's growth, an area of previous concern, and the re-accelerating growth of Google's cloud unit in the last 3 consecutive quarters.

Google now expects YouTube and Cloud to generate a total run rate of over $100 billion by the end of 2024.

Expecting further top-line growth acceleration of Google's Cloud might prove difficult even as the company better integrates AI solutions, but growing double-digit while improving profitability by 371% YoY is a promising signal to keep driving the bottom line.

When we assess Google's Cloud growth in terms of the other two industry juggernauts, Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), Google's 28.4% quarterly growth falls in the middle, giving us the idea that Google is perhaps catching up with its market share:

Microsoft's Azure delivered 31% growth during the latest quarter

Amazon's AWS delivered 17% growth during the latest quarter

The good thing is that Google's monetization path of AI is very clear, integrating over 1,000 new products in the Cloud and introducing a premium plan with Gemini Advanced.

Over 300 existing customers of Cloud, including major brands such as Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), Walmart (WMT), and Cintas (CTAS) expressed their positive experience with the newly integrated generative AI tools, powered by AI Hypercomputer, providing cost-effective infrastructure to train and serve models.

Google is offering its clients an industry-leading portfolio of GPUs sold by Nvidia (NVDA) including TPU v5p and the latest generation of Blackwell GPUs.

To catch up in the AI race, Google's capital expenditure is set to grow to nearly $50B this year, compared to only $32B last year. Yet, Google is taking a more cautious stance by cutting headcount in lesser areas of focus to blunt the effect of the investments on the bottom line.

As an investor with dividend growth on top of my mind, Google's announcement to pay its first-ever dividend has been a positive surprise, following the well-accepted announcement by Meta earlier this year.

This unlocks a new chapter of capital allocation, with a $0.20 dividend per share or 0.5% dividend yield. Google is set to pay a total of $10 billion annually at the initial rate.

If history is a guide to us, we can expect Google to become a dividend growth company, given the current payout ratio of less than 20% of FCF and the potential for aggressive dividend hikes in the following few years.

Yet, one should not ignore the fact that announcing dividends is generally a signal of fewer possibilities to reinvest the cash into the business with the company entering a more mature phase, with perhaps more modest growth.

On the flip side, the capital allocation framework has been strengthened by another $70B buyback program, which aims to repurchase roughly 3.5% of the outstanding float.

In the last 10 years, Google repurchased back 8.7% of its outstanding shares, however, as part of the employee's compensation package is equity compensation, the dilution effect impacts negatively the float.

Valuation

Google's stock is no longer the bargain it was during the peak negative sentiment when everyone thought the economy was heading for a recession back in 2022 when the stock was trading in a range of 18 to 20x its earnings.

Unfortunately, I was not among the investors who managed to buy the shares below $100, looking back, that's a missed opportunity.

Today, as a result of the 22.6% year-to-date return the stock is trading at a blended P/E valuation of 27.04.

That's slightly higher compared to the 10Y average valuation of 25.39x earnings. Over the duration, Google delivered EPS growth of 18.77% annually.

The growth is expected to continue and given the strong Q1 performance, the EPS growth has been revised to the upside:

2024 : EPS of $7.51E, YoY growth of 29%, previous estimate $6.80

: EPS of $7.51E, YoY growth of 29%, previous estimate $6.80 2025 : EPS of $8.47E, YoY growth of 13%, previous estimate $7.81

: EPS of $8.47E, YoY growth of 13%, previous estimate $7.81 2026: EPS of $9.70E, YoY growth of 15%, previous estimate $8.60

With analysts' success rate of hit or beat in 3 out 4 instances, there is less than a 25% likelihood, that the result will be worse than shown above.

Given the expected EPS growth to land at around 19%, we can say with a good degree of certainty that the stock should continue trading at around 25.4x its earnings over the next few years.

Indeed, the stock has gotten ahead of itself slightly, but that does not change my investment conviction, yet I downgrade Google from a "Strong Buy" to a "Buy" rating as the expected total ROI is less than my benchmark of 20%.

In fact, I have already built a full-sized position in Google so I am not planning on buying more as it's close to 6.5% of my portfolio.

If I did not own the stock I still see a good value in buying it anywhere below $180, as I am expecting continuous strength in the Search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud powered by new generative AI tools.

Google is a key beneficiary of digitalization as the number of online users increases, digital spending does as well, benefiting from a long-term tailwind.

Despite the company's size of over $2T, Google's Search engine generates significant cash flow which in turn enables the company to keep investing in new ventures to drive long-term growth, rewarding shareholders.

Having said that, my price target by the end of the year is now $192 and I am expecting Google to deliver around 15% annual total ROI over the next three years.

Takeaway

In summary, the latest quarter has been a strong signal to the market that Google is here to stay, even though the company's heavy reliance on the search engine marks potential risks to investors.

YouTube and Google Cloud, both with 20%+ growth rates have been the highlights of the quarter with momentum on their side to continue.

Google is continuously spending on the AI infrastructure to continue releases of new generative AI products, which are so far well received by Google's Cloud customers.

By announcing the $0.20 per share dividend and another round of a $70B buyback program, Google is attracting a new set of investors.

Even as I am not expecting the company to maintain 15% top-line growth for the remained of the year, Google remains well positioned to keep growing and deliver attractive returns.