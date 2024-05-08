Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hays Mabry - VP, IR
William Hickey - Co-CEO
James Walter - Co-CEO
Guy Oliphint - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities
John Freeman - Raymond James
Scott Hanold - RBC
Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen
Derrick Whitfield - Stifel
Leo Mariani - Roth MKM
Oliver Huang - TPH
Geoff Jay - Daniel Energy Partners
Paul Diamond - Citi
Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome everyone to Permian Resources Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. A replay of the call will be accessible until May 22, 2024 by dialing 1800-9382-488, and entering the replay access code 24995 or by visiting the company's website at www.permianres.com.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Hays Mabry, Permian Resources, Vice President of Investor Relations for some opening remarks. Please go ahead, Mr. Mabry.

Hays Mabry

Thanks, Bo, and thank you all for joining us on the company's first quarter 2024. On the call today are Will Hickey and James Walter, our Chief Executive Officers; and Guy Oliphint, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, May 7, we filed a Form 8-K with an earnings release reporting first quarter results. We also posted an earnings presentation to our website that we will reference during today's call.

I would like to note that many of the comments during this earnings call are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties that could affect our actual results and plans. Many of these risks are beyond our control and are discussed in more detail in the risk factors and the forward-looking statements sections of our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K, which is

