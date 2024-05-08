Formula One Group (FWONK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.53K Followers

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Clare Adams - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Greg Maffei - President & Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Media Corporation
Brian Wendling - Chief Accounting & Principal Financial Officer, Liberty Media Corporation
Stefano Domenicali - President & Chief Executive Officer
Derek Schiller - President & Chief Executive Officer, Atlanta Braves
Renee Wilm - Chief Legal Officer & Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Jayant - Evercore ISI
Jeff Wlodarczak - Pivotal Research Group
David Karnovsky - JPMorgan.
Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley
Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs
Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities
Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank
David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners
Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark Company

Operator

Welcome to the Liberty Media Corporation's 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference will be recorded May, 8.

I would now like to turn the call over to Clare Adams, Senior Manager Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Clare Adams

Good morning. Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties including those mentioned in the most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filed by Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call and Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Media or Atlanta Braves Holdings' expectations with regard thereto

Recommended For You

About FWONK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FWONK

Trending Analysis

Trending News