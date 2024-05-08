Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Critelli - Director of Finance
Ryan Ezell - Chief Executive Officer
Bond Clement - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Grampp - Alliance Global Partners
Donald Crist - Johnson Rice
Eric Swergold - Firestorm Capital
BJ Cook - Singular Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Flotek Industries First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Critelli, Director of Finance. Please go ahead.

Michael Critelli

Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate your participation in Flotek's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer; and Bond Clement, Chief Financial Officer. First, we will provide prepared remarks concerning our business operations and financial results for the first quarter of 2024 as well as guidance for the full-year 2024. Following that, we will open up the call for any questions you have.

Flotek's first quarter 2024 financial and operating results press release was issued yesterday afternoon. We also posted an updated Q1 earnings presentation that we will be referencing on today's call. These can all be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. In addition, today's call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website following the conclusion of this call. Please note that the comments made on today's call regarding projections or expectations for future events are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which

