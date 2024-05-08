Quick Takes On Streaming Stocks

Summary

  • The streaming market is saturated and needs consolidation for a recovery to occur.
  • Comcast and Disney have great assets, but will take time to realize value.
  • Paramount and Warner need to be consolidated into competitors for the industry to recover sooner than later. The opportunity is on potential M&A.
  • Netflix has indicated future growth will be harder, this is an important lesson for investors.
A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand

Giuliano Benzin

The streamers have been getting pummeled after a massive Covid run up. Now, growth is slowing and the market is saturated. There needs to be consolidation for a recovery to really take hold.

Value In Streamers

I

