Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Vance Sherard - Vice President, Investor Relations
David Foss - Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Mimi Carsley - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Gregory Adelson - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research
Andrew Schmidt - Citi
Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research
Vasundhara Govil - KBW
Tyler DuPont - Bank of America
David Koning - Baird
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley
Charles Nabhan - Stephens
John Davis - Raymond James
Cristopher Kennedy - William Blair
David Togut - Evercore ISI
Kenneth Suchoski - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Jack Henry Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vance Sherard, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Vance Sherard

Thank you, Alan. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Jack Henry third quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is David Foss, Board Chair and CEO; Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer; and Greg Adelson, President and COO.

After my opening remarks, I will turn the call over to Dave for his comments on our business and the industry. After Dave concludes his comments, Greg will discuss our recent strategic benchmark survey recent success metrics for multiple solutions, our strategic focus on AI plus other key initiatives. Mimi will then provide commentary around the financial results and updated guidance included in the press release issued yesterday that is available from the Investor Relations section of the Jack Henry website. Concluding our prepared remarks, Dave will add some closing comments. We will then open the lines for Q&A.

