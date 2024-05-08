Arcadium Lithium: A Middling Quarter, But A Buy Nonetheless

simonkr

Introduction

The stock of Arcadium Lithium, Inc. (NYSE:ALTM), one of the most prominent vertically integrated lithium players in the world, hasn’t done too well since it came into existence earlier this year. For the uninitiated, ALTM is the product of an all-stock merger between Allkem, and Livent, which puts it among the top 5 lithium producers in the world. Nonetheless, since it made its debut on the bourses (markets), the stock has lost 30% of its value, even as the benchmark index and other global metals and mining stocks have notched up positive gains of mid-single-digits to double-digits.

Stakeholders of ALTM may have been waiting for a catalyst that could help galvanize the share price, and it's likely that there may have been some heightened anticipation around the Q1 results, which came out yesterday after market hours. However, whilst there were a few encouraging developments, we don’t feel they were meaningful enough to warrant a significant shift in sentiment towards the ALTM stock.

Q1 Earnings – Key Discussion Points

One of the key merits of being a large established producer in the market is that you have some clout in locking in a healthy chunk of multi-year fixed-term contracts with pricing floors and firm annual commitments. So, whilst some of the lesser entities in the industry are heavily vulnerable to the vagaries of the spot market, ALTM has been better positioned in this environment.

For context, note that two-thirds of their total lithium hydroxide volumes for this year are covered by these types of contracts. Admittedly, it was a lot higher last year at 85% of total volumes, but current market dynamics are such that this share will continue to dip.

Nonetheless, it’s fair to say that these agreements played a key part in ALTM throwing up a respectable EBITDA margin of close to 42%. A useful $46m contribution from the high-margin butyl lithium and other specialties segment too played a part in abetting the margin profile. For context, note that during the Q4 event, management had provided an FY24 scenario analysis highlighting that if LCE spot prices were to hover around $15/kg, their overall FY24 EBITDA margins could drop to 34%. The fact that we currently have a margin number that is around 800bps higher than the expected FY number is largely down to ALTM being less exposed to the spot market.

Unfortunately, this is unlikely to hold for too long, given that LCE spot prices in China have now even dropped below $15/kg. Also, as we progress through the year, one would think that a significant share of the new commercial hydroxide volumes coming out of their Bessemer City and Zhejiang units (aggregating to 20000 metric tonnes) will be likely linked to spot. This isn’t a great sellers’ market, and although there was some hope of cathode producers getting into restocking mode post the Chinese New Year, that hasn’t quite come to pass, with even ALTM management reiterating that these producers are currently lacking the confidence to build inventory.

Also note that ALTM’s Q1 volumes took a sequential hit mainly on account of lower spodumene concentrate sales (only 30DMT) but management had already previously suggested they would be slowing production due to unfavorable market dynamics. For context, in Q1, the average realized price of spodumene concentrate only came in at $920/dmt CIF, which is roughly just a third of the average realized price for the whole of last year. Now for FY24, spodumene sales are expected to be down by around 35-36% YoY.

Whilst topline pressures could be felt through this year, investors can take heart from ALTM’s commitment to meeting its cost savings and synergies target for the year. The company has put in place initiatives to reduce costs on inputs and procurement, trimmed third-party spending, streamlined its manufacturing footprint, and reduced its global workforce by 11%. All this is poised to bring through $60-$80m of benefits this year alone.

Closing Thoughts: Why ALTM Is A Good Buy Despite The Middling Results

Whilst there may not necessarily have been any big-bang announcements from the Q1 event, we still view ALTM as a promising lithium play to get behind, particularly in a down cycle, where its vertically integrated structure and diversified product offerings (including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, spodumene, butyl lithium, lithium phosphate, etc.) can help it withstand market pressures and reduce earnings volatility.

A geographically diverse low-cost producer such as Arcadium with useful exposure to Latam-based brine deposits and spodumene is much better positioned to cope in the current pricing environment, relative to some of the unidimensional Chinese miners who are largely relying on the mining of lepidolite. The latter cohort has been notable contributors to the lithium supply side over the past year, but under the current pricing regime, they will struggle to stick around, as mining a ton of LCE via Chinese lepidolite works out to a 50% premium relative to mining the same ton via brine or spodumene resources. Already we’re seeing growth forecasts for lepidolite-based lithium supply from China come down from 54% to 12% for FY24.

Eventually, don’t forget that increasing battery sizes, and growing EV adoption through this decade will still result in lithium demand growing at 2.5x from the 2024 levels. This would necessitate the addition of 300MT of fresh lithium capacity p.a. through 2030. ALTM could be a key facilitator in this space with an expected production capacity of 170,000 LCE by the end of FY26 (it does not include their spodumene capacity from Mt.Cattlin). Around 30-70% of these projects are already completed and given that a lot of these assets will be based in Canada, there are unlikely to be too many funding roadblocks, given the Federal support for the battery supply chain there.

Amidst this backdrop, we also feel that the ALTM stock offers a great deal of value at current levels, particularly in light of its medium-term EBITDA outlook. This year, based on an average lithium price range of $15/kg- $25/kg, ALTM management has suggested they could deliver EBITDA within a range of$420m-$1000m. Sell-side consensus is currently inclined to go towards the lower end of that range, and is currently budgeting for FY24 EBITDA of $538m; next year the expectation is for a figure of $871m (cost savings and synergies are expected to extend beyond FY24), and for the following year, we’re looking at around 1278m. All in all, ALTM looks set to deliver a rather impressive 3 year EBITDA CAGR of almost 60% through FY26. Yet, it is priced at such a lowly forward EV/EBITDA of less than 2x.

Contrast those numbers with the industry leader Albemarle (ALB), which is of course a lot more established. ALB’s 3-year EBITDA outlook points to 31% CAGR through FY26, which is not doubt solid, but only half as much as ALTM’s medium-term EBITDA growth outlook. Crucially, ALB is priced at a considerably higher EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.2x, which is over 8x higher than the corresponding multiple of ALTM!

On the charts, given that we only have around 4 months of pricing history, there isn’t an awful lot of insight to gather from the monthly or weekly charts, but on the daily charts, we’ve been enthused to note certain positive developments.

During its time as a listed entity this year, the ALTM stock has lost clout over time, with its price imprints captured by an upper trend line and a lower trend line. Essentially, what we had is a falling wedge pattern.

As an aside, also note that over the months, the smart money had also been buying into the weakness, growing their stake by around 18% over the past 3 months.

Encouragingly, since the end of last month, we’ve seen this trend reverse with the stock breaking out from its wedge, and the upper trend line. We’re not necessarily suggesting that you’re only going to see bullish conditions from here on, but we’d like to think that a bottom may be in place.