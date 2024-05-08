Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Holmlin - President and CEO
Gülsen Kama - CFO
David Holmes - IR

Conference Call Participants

Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Bionano First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Holmes from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Holmes

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Bionano first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Leading the call today is Dr. Erik Holmlin, CEO of Bionano. He is joined by Gülsen Kama, CFO of Bionano. After market closed today, Bionano issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter 2024. A copy of the release can be found on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

Certain statements made during the conference call may be forward-looking statements, including statements about Bionano's revenue outlook, profitability, cash runway, cost savings initiatives and commercialization and product plans. Such statements are based on current expectations and there can be no assurances that the results contemplated in these statements will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a number of factors and risks, some of which are identified in Bionano's press release and Bionano's reports filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Bionano today, May 8, 2024, and the company assumes no obligation to update statements as circumstances change. In addition, to supplement Bionano's financial results reported in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, the company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures are included at

