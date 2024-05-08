ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Brett Just

Thank you, Ralph. For this quarter, our financial presentation will be a little different. Our earnings press release describes our earnings for the first quarter. And if you want additional details, I encourage you to review that release.

However, all of the revenues and earnings disclosed in that release were generated by assets that we no longer own. Qoo10 now owns those assets.

Significantly, Qoo10 also has assumed substantially all of the liabilities associated with those assets. So, instead of discussing historical results, I thought it would be more helpful to talk about our financial picture today.

After the asset sale to Qoo10 closed on April 19th, ContextLogic had approximately $2.7 billion of NOL carryforwards and approximately $161 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which consist of government securities. Combined, this represents the net proceeds from the sale. We have no debt.

We have gone from nearly 500 employees worldwide at December 31st to 12 full-time and part-time employees, including some temporary or contract employees. We are no longer liable for any of our old leases, including our former corporate headquarters in San Francisco.

We have moved across the bank and are now leasing a small space in Oakland with our workforce totally remote. So, we are starting our next chapter on strong financial footing, which is intended to give us flexibility to pursue strategic transactions that will utilize our assets.

For additional information on that important topic, I will now turn the call over to ContextLogic's Chairperson and CEO, Rishi Bajaj.

Rishi Bajaj

Thank you, Brett. I would like to thank everyone for joining our first quarter 2024 update call. First and foremost, we are pleased to have completed the previously announced sale of the Wish e-commerce platform to Qoo10.

On behalf of the entire ContextLogic team, I would like to thank our stockholders for their support of this value-maximizing transaction. I would also like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication.

With the transaction now behind us, we are excited to start this new chapter. We have begun reviewing strategic opportunities for the use of our post-closing cash. Looking ahead, our reconstituted Board, along with our management team, will develop a process and procedure for evaluating alternatives for the use of our post-closing cash and reviewing, identifying, and executing strategic opportunities for the benefit of ContextLogic and its stockholders.

Furthermore, as Brett noted, our overhead is very small. Simply put, we expect ContextLogic to have low operating expenses and significant opportunities for value creation.

I'm energized by the opportunities ahead of us. We have the right strategy in place and an outstanding new leadership team to implement it.

In sum, we have turned the page to begin a new chapter in the life of the company. We're excited about our future, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in a few months.

Again, thank you very much for joining us today, and good bye.

