ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 7:45 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.54K Followers

ARM Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ian Thornton - VP, IR
Rene Haas - CEO
Jason Child - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen
Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna International Group
Charles Shi - Needham & Company
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital
Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo
Lee Simpson - Morgan Stanley
Timm Schulze-Melander - Redburn Atlantic
Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ARM Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Ending 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ian Thornton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ian Thornton

Thank you very much. Good morning and good afternoon to everybody. My name is Ian Thornton, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at ARM. I would like to welcome everyone to our earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending, 31 March 2024. I'm joined today by Rene Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of ARM; and Jason Child, ARM's Chief Financial Officer.

Hopefully, you will all have downloaded and read the shareholder letter. If not, it is available on the ARM Investor Relations website at investors.arm.com. The shareholder letter provides a rich update on our strategic process in the quarter -- progress in the quarter, sorry.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, ARM will discuss forecasts, targets and other forward-looking

Recommended For You

About ARM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Trending Analysis

Trending News