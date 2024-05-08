Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Cox - VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ryan Spencer - CEO
Donn Casale - Chief Commercial Officer
Rob Janssen - Chief Medical Officer
Rita O'Connor - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Phipps - William Blair
Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs
Ed White - H.C. Wainwright
Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen
Roy Buchanan - Citizens JMP

Operator

Welcome to the Dynavax Technologies First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Cox, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please begin, sir.

Paul Cox

Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Dynavax are Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer; Donn Casale, Chief Commercial Officer; Rob Janssen, Chief Medical Officer; and our Interim of Head of Finance, Rita O'Connor.

Earlier today, Dynavax released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Copies of the press release and the supplementary slide presentation are available on Dynavax's website. Before we begin, I advise you that we will be making forward-looking statements today based on our current expectations and beliefs, including, but not limited to, potential market sizes, market segmentation, effective marketing efforts, future expected market share and related growth rates and related ACIP recommendation impact on each financial guidance and trends, including revenue, profitability, cash flow and sufficiency of current capitalization, timing and results of FDA submissions, clinical trial starts and data readouts and potential future uses of or demand for our CpG-1018 adjuvant.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. These risks are summarized in today's press release and detailed in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings, including today's quarterly report on Form

