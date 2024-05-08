Jonathan Kitchen

Dear readers/followers,

I've been looking at Elkem (OTCPK:ELKEF) for about a year at this point. I have a stake in the company, albeit a small one, which gives me skin in the game for the business here. The company, if you follow my articles, is in a bit of a slumpy recovery phase. This is due to the fact that the Chinese recovery is taking longer than expected, affecting the market dynamics, and while the long-term thesis is a positive "BUY", the company does have short-term problems. The last quarter I reviewed, which by the way was all the way back in December, saw the company's results as quite volatile.

I also made it very clear at that point, in my previous article which you can find here, that I do not see near-term improvement potential here.

I was also clear that the very positive yield numbers are something we are quite unlikely to see in the near term here.

Now, it's important for me to point out that these sorts of trends do not frighten me - nor does volatility in yield - if I am certain or with a high conviction of the company's value and overall upside.

So with that in mind, I will focus on the latest set of results for Elkem here, and give you my updated thesis and estimates for the business.

Elkem - Plenty to like about the company's upside here, but the materialization and timing of the upside are unclear

Elkem is, in large part, a silicone-based materials provider and due to this, has experienced an increased level of operational and result-related volatility. You know this if you follow my work on similar basic materials companies, which I have been reviewing for a few years here on Seeking Alpha.

The first results for this year, and the results we're going to be reviewing here.

Things have gone...so-so in the first quarter of -24 for the company. Overall, we have an improvement in EBITDA, but there was little change in the weak market conditions for the Silicones division - with an especially tough period during the Chinese New Year. There's also a weak demand, ongoing, for specialties here.

The products segment did a lot better, as commodity pricing levels are slowly improving, and the carbon solutions segment delivered yet another strong quarter, another in a long line of ongoing improvements.

What was perhaps the biggest set of news this quarter was the company's decision to exit the Vianode investment. Vianode, in this particular case, is a manufacturer of synthetic graphite. Initially, this would sound like the perfect puzzle piece for a player like Elkem, but that is unfortunately not how it turned out to be for the business. The company had a shared 40% stake with giants Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) as well as a private investment firm but instead decided to exit its last investment.

The background here is the cutting of investment CapEx and focus on the core business, instead of pushing cash into research and development of advanced battery manufacturers, such as Vianode. I am of a mixed opinion on this transaction. The company's decision to streamline is a welcome one - but unfortunately moving out of companies like this also takes away the potential for explosive growth that some have come to expect from the business.

However, in the end and in the current market, a focal point for the company should be profitability, because this is where this basic materials business actually struggles quite a bit at this time. That's why the company has introduced a program to counteract some of the ongoing challenges.

Elkem IR (Elkem IR)

The company is significantly reducing all investment capital, to where it's now less than 600M NOK as of YTD 2024. This is compared to over 5B NOK back in 2023. The company's target for 2024 is to stay close to the 3B level, maybe 100-200M above it. This includes the overall large investment programs and projects in China and France.

The company, with this in mind, has also been successful in the covenant waiver process announced in early 2024, with a granted interest coverage ratio covered to 3x, from a previous 4x, which provides Elkem with much-needed financial flexibility.

Some new projects are also coming online.

Elkem IR (Elkem IR)

The company remains one of the key suppliers to EV manufacturers across the globe and is also moving into a new long-term power contract in the home nation of Norway. This contract is for a full 9 years, with an expiration as of the end of 2035, with a total volume of 220 GWH per year. The company is well-positioned to fulfill this, and most of the volume is secured at competitive rates with high hedging levels until at the very least 2027.

Instead, the challenges to the company come in a twofold model. First off, there is the challenge of the ongoing modest macro outlook. The company's sales are linked to GDP growth, especially in Silicones, and the recent macro has been weak, with high-interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties. GDP growth estimates, which is a major driver for ELkem and similar businesses, are looking tepid.

Elkem IR (Elkem IR)

The Chinese market is showing slight implications for improvement. Spot prices were down, but the DMC prices were up, and Chinese automotive production also grew slightly. There are early signs of a reversal momentum, but as with anything out of the Chinese economy, I tend to take these signs with more than a grain of salt. The company seems to do so as well because it guides for some recovery, but still with significant uncertainty. Demand for most specialty-grade products (silicones specifically) remains low in both the UE and the US. Elkem is a company that relies on macro market trends, and here is how these trends are looking.

Elkem IR (Elkem IR)

Seeing those trends makes it easier to understand how the company is seeing such volatility, and why also the yield we saw a few years ago, will probably not return to Elkem at any point in the near future.

The positive for the latest quarter was an overall improving level of EBITDA, even somewhat hampered by Chinese early-year volatility. However, the company's reversal challenges seem at this point still very much remain. And the positivity in terms of results will likely not do much here to actually improve results.

Elkem IR (Elkem IR)

What does this mean for the company and for the valuation for Elkem?

A few things, but first let's look at a few risks to the business.

Risks & Upside

The obvious, continued set of risks for Elkem which I have also highlighted in the past are declining macro trends, and there is a possibility for this to obviously continue. At the same time, there is only so much fundamental impact that this can have. While the risk to the company of a significant earnings decline of over 90% presents itself for this year, this is then followed by an eventual upside - though it remains unclear exactly when this would be relevant to happen - and this timing uncertainty and lack of visibility is one of the main issues here.

The upside is the exact opposite of this. If the reversal comes and you're positioned at an attractive price, the upside you can generate here is non-trivial. Both in terms of yield, because Elkem has shown that it's no stranger to large dividends, but also capital appreciation.

Valuation for Elkem - Not that much to like given somewhat pressured trends.

The valuation for Elkem is good, but at the same time, the company lacks clarity on the upside. Forecast accuracy for this company is dismal, at a 50%+ negative accuracy, which means that we're at the accuracy rating of a coin flip or worse here (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link).

The company currently trades at only 19 NOK, which is still more than 75x P/E based on the current trough level EPS of 0.11 NOK per ´share and year for the last fiscal. The 2024E period is expected to be better, but would still imply a P/E over 30x based on an EPS estimate of around 0.5 NOK/share.

The adjustments of earnings estimates are all over the place. The more relevant adjustments include a recent adjustment of the 2024E level, with an over 30% cut in adjusted EPS for the 2024 period.

As forecasts currently stand, Elkem is expected to improve in 2025-2026E, with a recurring EPS of just above the 3 NOK level. That would mean that we're suddenly at a far more attractive EPS level, and could estimate or expect an upside in the triple digits for Elkem.

That being said, I would probably be careful to be much more conservative here - estimating no higher than the 6-year average of 15-18x, at a maximum upside and price target of around 40-50 NOK even at reversal, which comes to an annualized potential RoR of around 55%.

F.A.S.T graphs Elkem Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Elkem Upside)

If you're anything of a seasoned commodity investor, you can probably see the potential that I do here, if even a baseline reversal takes place. That is why I invest in the business, and why I believe the company actually warrants a "BUY" here. All of my investments are more long-term in terms of their "plays" and their overall upsides. This is one of them.

However, the risk is also quite significant - so while I say a long-term current P/E estimate of 15-18x, I still wouldn't go higher than a normalized 10x, which at 3-4 NOK EPS comes to 30-40 NOK, 41 if we push it. And that is for the very long term - and it also includes the assumption that if you actually do this and the company does revert, that means we rotate/take profits on this investment.

At least, that is how I work with Elkem.

So, this is a play on reversal. The risk, aside from what else I've mentioned in previous articles, continues to be a delayed recovery in key commodity segments, which currently seems to be very unclear indeed. I don't cut my target, but this certainly remains a "speculative BUY" at this particular time.

Here is my updated thesis for Elkem.

Thesis

I consider Elkem to be a very interesting chemical play, perhaps somewhat impaired by its majority of owners from China. The upside is a very diversified production base, with favorable exposure to low-cost environments, and also being a market leader. Given cyclicality and exposure as well as commodities though, this remains a volatile and speculative play.

The downside is the company's size, cyclicality, and limited lifespan with its current operations, making forecasting or giving the company a fair value tricky.

Still, at this time, I give the company the equivalent of a long-term 10x P/E as a PT, which comes to 41 NOK/share. This is a "BUY" here.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

I now call Elkem cheap and consider the company a significant "BUY" with a good upside here.

