Hiroshi Watanabe

This will be my third article on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) since the publication of my initial bull thesis back in late 2023. After I issued the first article, I made a follow-up piece assessing Q1, 2024 performance, which clearly confirmed the identified strengths of GBDC and its cash generation power to accommodate stable dividends going forward.

Just to quickly reminder you, these are the main drivers of bull thesis here:

GBDC is the sixth largest BDC in terms of the value of NAV base, which provides a competitive edge relative to most of the other BDCs out there. It helps keep the external leverage costs down, access more flexible financing and, perhaps most importantly, it allows GBDC to participate in larger ticket size transactions, which recently have started to gain traction the private credit space.

The lion's share of portfolio is located in first lien segments, with almost 100% of the investments made on a floating rate structure.

GBDC has very small non-accrual positions and healthy investment portfolio as implied by no meaningful positions categorized in the underperforming risk rating segment (according to internal risk rating scheme).

Attractive FWD dividend yield of close to 10% that is supported by strong adjusted NII generation, which, in turn, ensures a rather healthy dividend coverage level of ~ 130%.

So far, the investment thesis has played out nicely, where GBDC has managed to benefit from sector-level tailwinds, while keeping the key metrics balanced (e.g., registering no uptick in non-accruals or any deterioration in the portfolio quality). On a YTD basis, the Stock price is up by ~17% (dividends included), which results in alpha of around 9% compared to the BDC index.

Just recently, GBDC circulated its Q2, 2024 earnings deck, which again reveals some interesting dynamics that are worth considering for GBDC investors.

Let's now review these new data points and determine whether GBDC is still attractive despite the recent run-up in the share price.

Thesis review

All in all, GBDC's results for Q2, 2024 came in strong, showing improvements in almost all of the key categories.

If we look at adjusted NII per share, the result landed at $0.51, which marks $0.01 per share increase relative to the prior quarter. The key driver behind this uptick stemmed from the lower cost base, which in turn benefited from the reduced incentive fee component.

On an adjusted earnings per share basis, the result was even stronger at $0.55, corresponding to an adjusted ROE of 14.7%. This level of profitability was mostly achieved due to high base rates (i.e., spreads remaining stable and not suffering from margin compression).

As a result of these NII dynamics, GBDC was still able to benefit from surplus NII generation, which leaves around $0.05 per share of internal cash in the BDC (after accounting for the quarterly base and special dividend of $0.46 per share).

GBDC Q2, 2024 earnings deck

In terms of the credit performance, the portfolio key statistics also remained robust, going hand in hand with my assumption behind this bull thesis. For example, during Q2, 2024, GBDC managed to decrease the non-accrual amount even further to 0.9% from 1.1% in the prior quarter. Also, the dynamics at across the internal rating categories of 1 and 2 (indicating investment position performance that is material below the expectations) were strong, where these two categories together consumed only 50 basis points of the total portfolio value. In fact, as of Q2, 2024 about 87% of GBDC’s total exposure was located in categories 4 and 5, which imply an underlying performance that is better than expected.

Now, in the Q2, 2024 the aspect, which, in my opinion, sent a relatively negative signal to the investors is the deterioration in net funding levels. As the table below highlights, GBDC has already three quarters in a row registered negative net fundings, which put a downward pressure on the portfolio size, that, in turn, introduces headwinds for the NII generation (or spread capture).

GBDC Q2, 2024 earnings deck

This quarter GBDC suffered a negative net funding growth, where the total investment outflows exceeded the inflows by circa $48.7 million. In other words, incremental investment commitments and delayed term loan fundings were again outpaced by the impact of exits and investment sales.

David Golub – Chief Executive Officer - highlighted this as a clear headwind as well during the recent earnings call:

While the quarter was strong, it did present some headwinds, and I want to talk about those headwinds before opening the call for questions. The first headwind, middle market M&A remains relatively slow. You may recall around the turn of the year, a number of bank CEOs were predicting that M&A activity would accelerate. But we said last quarter that while we were optimistic about deal activity accelerating over the medium to long-term, we were more cautious about the short-term.

With that being said, it is worth underscoring that the deal activity and origination for GBDC improved a bit this quarter (albeit still being negative). The Management expects here that this trend will continue, which really goes hand in hand with the overall market dynamics of increased funding activity.

And final thing in this context is that the amount of negative funding volumes are very small relative to the total size of GBDC's portfolio. They have been so immaterial that despite these negative outflows, GBDC has managed to register growing adjusted NII on a per share basis.

The bottom line

Q2, 2024 was another quarter in which GBDC delivered sound and improved results, thus sending a clear message to the investors that its underwriting standards and the ability maintain high base rates in the portfolio are very strong.

Investors have to really appreciate the fact that during the quarter, the investment portfolio credit quality has gone from good to remarkable, where the non-accruals have continued to decrease and the category which labels investments that perform better than expected has expanded even further.

While there indeed are some pressures on the net funding end, the momentum has now become positive, which during the remainder of the year should lead to GBDC registering portfolio growth.

Since the adjusted NII has also improved, the coverage ratio has strengthened accordingly, providing ample margin of safety for GBDC's dividend (the distribution coverage ratio now is at 131%).

As a result of this, Golub Capital BDC still remains a solid buy for me.