Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Neda Safarzadeh - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations & Marketing.
Joe Payne - President & Chief Executive Officer
Andy Sassine - Chief Financial Officer
Pad Chivukula - Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Evan Wang - Guggenheim Securities
Liam Hiester - Piper Sandler
Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo
Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright & Company
Yale Jen - Laidlaw and Company

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Arcturus Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Neda Safarzadeh, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations & Marketing of Arcturus Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Neda Safarzadeh

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Arcturus Therapeutics quarterly financial update and pipeline progress call. Today's call will be led by Joe Payne, our President and CEO; and Andy Sassine, our CFO. Dr. Pad Chivukula, our CSO and COO, will join them for the Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. Please see the forward-looking statement disclaimer on the company's press release issued earlier today, as well as the risk factors section

Recommended For You

About ARCT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCT

Trending Analysis

Trending News