Super Micro Computer: Sustainability In Question

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer Inc.'s latest financials show strong growth in net sales, but the company's business model is struggling to maintain peak gross margins.
  • Despite this, Super Micro is experiencing accelerating revenue and earnings growth, and is well-positioned in the growing edge computing market.
  • The company's valuation is currently high, suggesting that much of the future growth is already priced in, raising questions about sustainability.
  • I'd like to take another look at SMCI in the next quarter or when/if the stock price falls by 20-25%; until then I will not raise my rating to "Buy" from today's "Hold".
Conceptual image of transparent coloured cubes

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

After I first published my bullish call on Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in January 2024, the stock more than doubled within a few weeks, leading me to assume that this rally could not be sustainable - hence my downgrade

