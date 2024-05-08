HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Glover - Gateway Group Inc.

Karin Coleman - Chief Operating Officer

Mark Harmsworth - Chief Financial Officer

Paresh Patel - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Phillips - Oppenheimer

Mark Hughes - Truist

Matt Carletti - Citizens JMP

Welcome to HCI Group's first quarter 2024 earnings call.

On today's call is Karin Coleman, HCI's Chief Operating Officer; Mark Harmsworth, HCI's Chief Financial Officer; and Paresh Patel, HCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following Karin's operational update, Mark will review our financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, and then Paresh will provide a strategic update. To access today's webcast, please visit the Investor Information section of our corporate website at www.hcigroup.com.

Before we begin, I would like to take the opportunity to remind our listeners that today's presentation and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, intend, plan and project and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial conditions and results of operations. HCI Group disclaims all the obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Now, with that, I would like to turn the call over to Karin Coleman, Chief Operating Officer.

Karin Coleman

Thank you, Matt, and welcome everyone.

In the first quarter, HCI Group reported pre-tax income of $77.4 million in earnings per share of $3.81. Similar to my comments last quarter, each business unit made a positive contribution to our results, including another quarter of Homeowners Choice and TypTap, both being solidly profitable. Enforce premiums grew in the first quarter and remained above $1 billion. We reported another quarter of improvement in our underwriting results. Despite modest weather losses in the quarter, our gross loss ratio improved to 31% compared to 34% in the prior year's quarter.

HCI continued to deliver on its commitment to shareholders paying a dividend of $0.40 per share, our 54th consecutive quarterly dividend. Also, in the quarter, we completed our first assumption at Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange, or as we call it CORE, which totaled $40 million of enforce premium. Following quarter end, CORE completed a second assumption in April, which brings total enforce premium to $55 million.

Before I turn it over to Mark, I wanted to provide a quick update on the business that Homeowner's Choice and TypTap has assumed from citizens since November, 2023. Overall, the power of the technology we built is showing its value and we've seen results exceed our expectations. We were able to evaluate Citizens' Entire Portfolio and select the 70,000 policies that best met our underwriting standards. So far, what we have observed is we were able to offer the majority of policy holders a renewal offer that was comparable to or less than if they had stayed with citizens.

We've retained more policy holders than we had expected. The loss ratio in the business we've assumed is better-than-anticipated, and we've added more than $0.25 billion of premiums in a few months with almost no added expense.

Now, I'll turn it over to Mark to provide more details on our financials.

Mark Harmsworth

Thanks, Karin.

As Karin mentioned, this was another good quarter for the company. Pretax income was just over $77 million and diluted earnings per share were $3.81. These results are being driven by the same positive trends we've been discussing for a while: premium growth, higher investment income, better loss trends, and declining expense ratios.

Gross premiums earned were 42% higher than the same quarter last year, driven by growth in Florida. Earned premium includes $67 million of premium assumed from Citizens, of which $3.6 million relates to CORE, which I'll talk about in a minute. Investment income of $14 million this quarter was about 40% higher than the fourth quarter last year, continuing the trend of higher investment income each consecutive quarter, driven by higher cash and investment balances, combined with higher rates.

As we mentioned on the last call, we are starting to lock in some of the higher rates by strategically adding term to our bond portfolio. We have recently purchased $170 million of two year treasuries at just under 5%. The consolidated gross loss ratio this quarter was 31%, down from 33.6% in the same quarter last year. When the legislative changes were announced in 2022, we expected the gross loss ratio to come down to around 30%, which it has. The loss ratio was slightly higher than in Q4, because as Karin mentioned, we had some weather this quarter.

Maybe more important, the positive loss trends we've been discussing for over a year now have continued. As an example, litigation propensity for the number of lawsuits for any given number of claims is 35% lower than it was before the legislative changes took effect. I mentioned declining expense ratios in my introduction.

Labor and operating expense as a percentage of gross premiums earned have been declining with each consecutive quarter. Why? Because of our operational leverage. In the past 12 months, we've added more than $300 million of premium and added only a handful of people. Along with the lower loss ratio, this helps lead to a lower combined ratio, which was around 70% in the fourth quarter last year and just under 67% this quarter.

This, of course, is being impacted by the Citizens' assumptions for which we have limited reinsurance and policy acquisition expenses. But once these normalize, we expect the combined ratio to be in the low to mid-80s, which is indicative of a very healthy insurance company and reflects the operational efficiencies we've generated with our technology platform in TypTap.

Before I move to the balance sheet, I wanted to mention one more thing in the income statement. As Karin mentioned, we recently started CORE, which is a new operating model for us in that we only administer the policies. Even though we do not own the underwriter, we are required to consolidate its income statement into ours. That means, consolidated premiums include core premiums, consolidated reinsurance includes CORE reinsurance and the same for loss expense and policy acquisition expense.

Then, of course, there's an adjustment to net income for any economic gains or losses which are not ours. In order for reader to be able to see the impact of CORE, we now show it separately in our segmented financial information in the 10-Q.

Now to the balance sheet, which continues to improve, driven by profitability, debt management and capital management. You may recall, we have recently completed a number of capital transactions. When combined with growing profitability, the result is a much stronger balance sheet.

In the last 12 months, consolidated cash and investments have gone up by $340 million. Holding company liquidity has grown by $30 million. Debt has dropped by more than $60 million. The debt to cap ratio has declined from 62% to 37%. Shareholder equity has more than doubled to $395 million. And lastly, book value per share has gone up from just under $21 per share to over $38 per share. In summary, this was another great quarter for the company revenues up, all of our expense ratios are down and the balance sheet has continued to strengthen.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Paresh Patel.

Paresh Patel

Thank you, Mark.

As highlighted by Karin, Mark's comments, HCI posted outstanding results in the first quarter. This is because of our technology and it is not just a talking point. It is driving our operational capabilities as well as our financial results. And even though we've grown to over $1 billion of enforce premium, this is just a fraction of the $150 billion Homeowners premium market across the U.S. So there is still plenty of room for growth, but more interesting is something new that we're noticing.

Let me elaborate. We have added 70,000 new customers across Homeowners Choice and TypTap. In addition to that, we've added over 400 Condo Association policies at CORE. The process was seamless because we have the platform to efficiently onboard these policies, and as we've demonstrated, we can do it profitably. But we also noticing that as these policies holders come up for renewal, they are staying with us in ever greater numbers. This is true across Homeowners Choice, TypTap and CORE.

Furthermore, we have seen strong interest from others to also join. Our phones have been ringing with prospective customers interested in getting a policy from one of the HCI group of companies, and it extends even further than that. We are also hearing from agents, brokers, and investors asking if we can do more.

So in summary, the opportunity that is unfolding in front of us isn't to add some incremental policies. It is much bigger than that. We are looking to see how we can double or triple the size of the business. We think large numbers of policies are out there still searching for a better solution. And this is just the beginning. There is a growing sense that these trends are expanding throughout the country, and we can use our technology platforms to capture the various opportunities out there in the market as they arise, but as always, it will be done in our typical prudent fashion and we are setting ourselves up to be ready to take advantage as these opportunities present themselves.

With that, I will turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question is coming from Michael Phillips with Oppenheimer.

Michael Phillips

First question, Mark. When you mentioned combined ratio expectations, you said low to mid-80s. What timeframe was that this year or just kind of a, was it a longer-term timeframe?

Mark Harmsworth

Yes, this year, yes, like now. I mean, the point was, it's obviously significantly lower than that right now. But once we normalize toward the end of second quarter with reinsurance and PAC for the Citizens policies, that's our expectation for combined ratio like the second half of the year.

Michael Phillips

Okay, great. Thank you. And then, I guess, just curious how -- your guys' reinsurance renewal is coming up pretty soon. How do you think about that given the big growth from Citizens? I mean, I don't know if it's in one direction, most of your 2024 growth is going to be in Florida, so maybe more concentrated than you otherwise would have been. Should you buy more or you just bigger companies, so you need less? Just how you're thinking about the need for reinsurance relative to the prior years because of synergies?

Paresh Patel

Hey Michael. This is Paresh. Look, we have managed this business to grow it from around $50 million of premium back in 2007 all the way to what it is now. As the business grows and shrinks, which it has done occasionally as well, we buy an appropriate amount of reinsurance. Yes, the business has grown, but we are already in the market trying to buy an appropriate tower for the upcoming wind season.

We are right in the middle of those negotiations and everything else. The two items that are there is, we are buying an appropriate size tower for the appropriate size business. The only item that is not finished yet is what will the cost of that reinsurance be. But one presumes because you're buying a lot more quantity, it might be the overall dollars will go up, but it's a question of will it go up as a percentage of revenue.

Michael Phillips

Okay, good. Yes, thank you. And then I guess lastly, Paresh, you mentioned the phone calls that are coming in. You're not looking to grow the company policy-by-policy, but maybe looking to do more stuff. I guess, are you also considering are you getting any calls and would you consider maybe be fronting for other homeowners companies that are already right business that don't have your technology and front for them as you expand outside of Florida and to more nationwide, would that be an option?

Paresh Patel

Yes. There are a number of options that people have approached us with and obviously we're evaluating them, including people wanting us to buy books of business or buy small carriers kind of thing. There's a broad range of options that are unfolding in front of us. Obviously, we're trying to make sure we're prudent as to where we deploy our technology so that it has maximum long-term value. But fronting could be an example as well.

Michael Phillips

Sure. Thank you. Last one for now, just on numbers question. You had mentioned the in force premium from CORE April to $55 million. I think before you said you were targeting around $75 million is that still the case for CORE?

Paresh Patel

Ultimately, yes.

Michael Phillips

And that's this year, correct?

Paresh Patel

Yes. I think that you brought up for, look, I also want to point out how amazing this is, right? CORE had zero revenue on January 1 this year. It's May 8th, less than 5.5 months later and you're already up to $55 million as we had sort of laid out that we will be doing this. This is how easily and seamlessly we can add to this.

Your next question is coming from Mark Hughes with Truist.

Mark Hughes

Yes. Thank you. Good afternoon. Low to mid-80s combined ratio, just to be clear, is that gross or net earned?

Mark Harmsworth

Net earned.

Mark Hughes

That's on net earned,

Mark Harmsworth

Yes.

Mark Hughes

Okay. And then, is the cash at the HoldCo at this point?

Mark Harmsworth

So to holding company liquidity at the end of Q1 is about $220 million.

Mark Hughes

And then did you give a earned premium number for the takeout this quarter?

Mark Harmsworth

What I had said was the in earned premium, there's $67 million of that relates to citizen's assumptions, and of that $67, $3.6 million of it is core. That's of course -- some of that is direct, some of that is assumed. But in Q1, most of that is assumed.

Mark Hughes

And then how do you feel about the citizen -- go ahead.

Mark Harmsworth

No. Sorry, I was coughing. Sorry about that.

Mark Hughes

How do you feel about the takeout opportunity? Are there still attractive policies after what you've done and others? How do you feel about the potential, say next time around?

Paresh Patel

Hey, Mark, it's Paresh. As we had said previously, there's still 1.1 million policies in citizens, we can clearly see using our technology that a large number of them are green, a large number of them are red. So there is still an opportunity there, it is just a question of when and when is when to go after them and what is the most prudent fashion in which to do so.

Mark Hughes

And then, is there a written number associated with the takeout? Obviously, just gave the earned, but is there a written just for referencing?

Mark Harmsworth

For written. Yes. So, there's about the total assumed written in Q1 was about $43 million.

Mark Hughes

And that was that already incorporated into the Homeowner Choice and TypTap and CORE Presume?

Mark Harmsworth

Yes. I mean, I can give it to you by underwriter if you need it that way. But of that [43.19] of that was CORE.

Paresh Patel

Yes. And mark you from previous conversations, it works like differently with citizens because your written premium is only the unearned premium that you're assuming. So it sort of comes in a lump fashion and we do renewals and get onto our paper.

Mark Hughes

Yes. And when you're talking about the, success you're having with the citizens takeout, I think you said the renewals are coming in better than expected. Your pricing generally, you're able to offer pricing that's in line or less for renewal was there another aspect of that again, as you were describing the success you have had with the citizens takeouts, was that covering the benefits or the better experience?

Karin Coleman

The other item is the loss ratio on the business we've assumed is better than we anticipated.

Mark Hughes

Yes. That was it.

Mark Harmsworth

You've added that $250 million of premium with almost no added expenses.

Operator

Your next question is coming from Matt Carletti with Citizens JMP.

Matt Carletti

Thanks. Good afternoon. Paresh, when you talk about looking forward and opportunities to double, triple the size of the company, as you kind of hit those milestones, how do you view HCI kind of being similar or different? And I guess where I'm going with this is more geography than anything else.

Do you -- how much opportunity you consider continue to see in Florida? Is there a certain market share at which you feel like you've got enough of the market? Where do you kind of see Florida growing in lockstep with the rest of the country and not changing much you disguise being bigger?

Paresh Patel

Matt, speaking just geography wise, right?

Matt Carletti

Yes.

Paresh Patel

When we talk about the $150 billion probably about $20 billion is in Florida. Plenty of room to grow there. That's obviously right in our backyard and that opportunity is there. In the rest of the country, the other $130 billion big chunk of it in Texas, chunk of it in California, et cetera. All of these markets are going through their stress. Just read any of the industry press and you'll see it.

I think all of those markets will eventually stabilize out at much higher numbers and at some point there will be an opportunity. How quickly that takes, we can be patient to when it actually happens. We're just setting ourselves up. We're not handicapping as to when California will become an opportunity or when Oklahoma will become an opportunity. We're just sitting here patiently waiting. But when they do become an opportunity is when we will jump in.

Matt Carletti

How do you think about? You talked a bit in your comments and in the press release about the leverage that the technology provides. How do you think about you become, say, twice the size or three times the size? Like is there a certain expense ratio you believe you can operate or a certain spread better than kind of what the market is?

Paresh Patel

Matt, I think we think of it in a slightly different context, but just too sort of put this. If you imagine that the first billion and these are the numbers. When we write the second billion losses will go up proportionately because you double the business, you might end up with a similar number. Agent commissions will probably double up as well. But all the other corporate overhead, other expenses those will not double up.

They will increase somewhat, but it's very easy to see that they will not double up. That's where I think the leverage increases. There will be some additional expense because it won't be zero, but it's we just added $280 million of premium, almost $300 million of premium and we've hardly had any dollar increase in operating expenses. That's where that leverage is coming from. The automation is just beginning.

Matt Carletti

And then if I could just a couple, I guess one numbers question. One maybe numbers. You mentioned Q1 had a little weather to it, and that's maybe why you're like a point or fraction of a point higher on course loss ratio. I know it's only about halfway through the quarter, but any early insights on Q2? Is it looking normal, looking active, just from what you guys see?

Mark Harmsworth

No. So far it looks, it looks pretty normal. Nothing unusual at this point in April.

Matt Carletti

Okay. Great. And the last one, just numbers. Do you have net written premiums consolidated handy?

Mark Harmsworth

Yes. $187 million.

Paresh Patel

Hey, Matt, building up on a question from before. The other thing by the way, and this is why I'm so excited in my, what I was saying in my prepared remarks. We've long talked about technology and personal lines and Homeowners policies and that kind of thing. The interesting thing is in getting core up and running, we suddenly realize how much of our technology platform, right, speeds up time to market of a new line of business.

Commercial residential is different to residential. And it has opened our eyes that this platform can be used not only in different geographies but also in different lines of business. You can go from residential to commercial, residential to why not go to commercial, et cetera. I'm not saying we're doing that today, but we are certainly looking at this platform could be used in lots of ways that we've never used it before. Because once it's successful, you can just add onto it. So that's what is creating that opportunity about maybe doubling or tripling there is more here than just writing more policies.

Matt Carletti

Yes. No, that makes a lot of sense. Well, thank you and congrats on a really nice start to the year.

Your next question is coming from Michael Phillips again with Oppenheimer.

Michael Phillips

One more. Thanks. Let me back in. Kind of a follow up to Mark your comments about litigation propensity down around 35%. Can you remind us what, how are you handling your prior year of loss picks and reserves given what you're seeing there for that propensity to come down?

Mark Harmsworth

Yes, that's a good question. I mean, for all of the accident quarters, prior we've made assumptions about what we think the ultimate cost of loss costs would be for any of those accident quarters. And that includes assumptions that we've made for the number of lawsuits that we will ultimately get. And so, I mean, literally every quarter, we're updating that estimate of how many lawsuits we'll ultimately get.

And what I would say is that things are developing for the older accident quarters prior to the legislative changes, things are developing pretty much as we expected them to be. Nothing unusual, we didn't have any adverse development in the -- we didn't have any adverse development at all in the first quarter.

For the accident quarters after the legislative changes, we're still being -- we made selections that took into account the changes in legislation. We're still evaluating those as to whether we should potentially bring them down a little bit. But we haven't really done much of that yet. I mean, we'll have to -- we need a little bit more time to go by.

So, the way those accident quarters are developing is, we've got about 35% fewer lawsuits than we would have gotten in the old world, if you will, or in the old rules. But we haven't reserved quite that optimistically, if that makes sense.

Michael Phillips

No, it does. You didn't reserve for a call it, whatever the number is, 35% drop or, it's kind of the right number. But as you said, you built something in, but it wasn't to the level that you are currently seeing.

Paresh Patel

Yes. We knew it was going to be better, but it's better than we thought it was going to be. It's good.

Mark Harmsworth

Michael, the other side of that is, we actually go back. We had stated that many a time that, we expected the numbers to be better, but we didn't have enough evidence to book to the better number. We've tended to be conservative in the quarter since the legislation got passed. But eventually reality whatever it is will manifest itself. I think Mark will at that point make appropriate adjustments.

Operator

At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Paresh Patel, who has a few closing remarks.

Paresh Patel

On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to thank our shareholders, employees, agents, brokers and most importantly our policyholders for their continued support. Thank you.

This does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation.