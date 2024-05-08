HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 9:13 PM ETHCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Glover - Gateway Group Inc.
Karin Coleman - Chief Operating Officer
Mark Harmsworth - Chief Financial Officer
Paresh Patel - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Phillips - Oppenheimer
Mark Hughes - Truist
Matt Carletti - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to HCI Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Kelly and I will be your conference operator. At this time, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay through June 7, 2024, starting later today. The call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until May 8, 2025. On the Investor Information section of HCI Group's website, www.hcigroup.com

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Glover, Gateway, Investor Relations. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Glover

Thank you, Kelly, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to HCI Group's first quarter 2024 earnings call.

On today's call is Karin Coleman, HCI's Chief Operating Officer; Mark Harmsworth, HCI's Chief Financial Officer; and Paresh Patel, HCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following Karin's operational update, Mark will review our financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, and then Paresh will provide a strategic update. To access today's webcast, please visit the Investor Information section of our corporate website at www.hcigroup.com.

Before we begin, I would like to take the opportunity to remind our listeners that today's presentation and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, intend, plan and project and other similar words and expressions

Recommended For You

About HCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCI

Trending Analysis

Trending News