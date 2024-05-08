Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Holznecht - Manager, IR
Kevin Conroy - Chairman and CEO
Jeff Elliott - CFO
Aaron Bloomer - EVP of Finance
Everett Cunningham - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Schulte - Baird
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Dan Arias - Stifel
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Andrew Brackmann - William Blair
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners
Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Dan Brennan - TD Cowens
David Westenberg - Piper Sandler
Mark Massaro - BTIG
Eve Burstein - Bernstein Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Danica, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Exact Sciences First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Erik Holznecht, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erik Holznecht

Thank Danica, thank you for joining us for Exact Sciences' first quarter 2024 conference call. On the call today are Kevin Conroy, the company's Chairman and CEO; Jeff Elliott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Bloomer, Executive Vice President of Finance, who we recently announced as our next Chief Financial Officer; Everett Cunningham, our Chief Commercial Officer, will also be available for questions.

Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this afternoon detailing our first quarter financial results. This news release and today's presentation are available on our website at exactsciences.com. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Our actual results may be materially different from such statements. Discussions of non-GAAP figures and reconciliations to GAAP figures are available in our earnings press release and descriptions of - the risks and uncertainties associated with

Recommended For You

About EXAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXAS

Trending Analysis

Trending News