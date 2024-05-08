JamesBrey

That sign atop this article says, "high yield, low risk." Yeah, sure. Haven't we all tired of the barrage of alluring high yields on ETFs and stocks, only to figure out that there IS risk, lots of it. Whether it is a credit crunch looming, a renewed rise in interest rates or something at the company-specific level, double-digit dividend yields always fire off the red alert signal for me. That is, I am highly suspicious. So, why did I just take a 5% position in an ETF within my income portfolio, a portfolio strategy which is driven primarily by individual stocks (using my Yield At a Reasonable Price approach)?

Because I found a potential needle in a haystack. It is not a new yield ETF to me. I've owned it tactically in the past, a couple of times in fact, during its brief 21-month existence.

The key in income investing, at least in my approach to it, is to look at every single situation in two ways:

1. Every security is a case by itself. Every stock, every ETF, every point on the yield curve where I might buy a Treasury security, are all unique in some way.

2. They can all fail to materialize. But I am all about "position sizing" in my income portfolio, and that is one key way to manage risk. Frankly, I can own just about any security if I don't own enough of it to get in trouble. A quick example:

If I buy a speculative security but only put 1% of my portfolio in it to test it out, and it literally goes to zero, it shaves 1% off of my return for that year.

If I buy a high-quality security, put 10% of my portfolio in it, and it drops by 10%, guess what? That also reduces my return by 1%.

Bottom line: investing is about "contribution to return" as much as or more than what I own.

This concept is clearly not understood by many who commented on some of my recent articles, which is why I am devoting space to it here - it is just too crucial a concept to not keep explaining it to the point of exhaustion (for me, at least!). Now, back to this isolated case of an ETF, that, as noted in the title of this article yields around 12%, has upside potential, and is one of the newest members of my income portfolio. For how long? We'll see. But it is truly worth a shot, and worth an article to explain it, as it will not be the last income position of this type I will own as time goes on.

I am building a 40-stock portfolio, but those 40 stocks will each occupy between 1% and 5% of the portfolio at any point in time. I've detailed that in past articles, and will again very soon, but this article is about this particular ETF, which is about as simple as it gets structurally.

The ETF in question is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW), which gets major props from me for innovation and simplicity. Yes, I can go out and do what it does: buy TLT and write covered calls on that position each month, rolling the covered call position just before expiration. And I might indeed do that, if I decide that I'd rather trade off some yield for upside room here. That's the nature of covered call investing.

Shown here, from the iShares website, TLTW currently owns the May 17 expiration calls on the full portfolio, with a strike price of $91, just above where TLT closed on Tuesday. So there's essentially no upside in TLT's price for TLTW, at least at the time of this writing. In exchange for that, I'm getting a massive income yield, plus the dividend on TLT, which itself is in the 4.5% range. But the total yield is chugging along at an annualized run rate of nearly 12%.

What prompted me to buy a 5% position in my income portfolio?

As evidence that I aim to be distinctly different in talking about income and yield than much of my industry, I could have replaced "12%" with "17%" in the headline of this article. I didn't, even though this is what we find in many sites for "yield" on TLTW.

This is not a mistake. It is accurate in that it is the total dividends paid in the past 12 months, divided by the latest closing price of TLTW. But I am a very conservative investor when it comes to expectations. And bond market volatility, specifically that of TLT, determines how much an at the money 1 month call option premium will fluctuate in yield. So I am "lowballing" this by studying the monthly dividends for the past several months. I see that while some months were as high as 75 cents per share, most were closer to 25 cents. So I'll calculate the yield off of that.

My projected yield for TLTW (next 12 months)

Here's what it looks like:

($0.25 per month) x (12 months) = $3.00 annual "estimated" dividend

$3.00/$25.38 current price = 11.8%

That chart above says 17.44%. What's up with that? Aggressive accounting! But standard operating procedure for the ETF and mutual fund industries. The traditional calculations of yield can be very misleading when the income thrown off each month or quarter can fluctuate based on factors such as option volatility and interest rates,

This was a huge source of confusion for many investors as the Fed hiked rates 11 times and T-bill ETF rates went from near zero to more than 5%. The standard calculations for yield we see in financial databases look back a year. But what about when a year ago, an ETF was paying, say 0.04% a month, and now it is paying 10 times that amount? So for T-bill ETFs and others like TLTW where the income fluctuates, albeit in a tighter range for TLTW, it is best to look back at every one of the income payments from the past 12 months, and most closely at the last 3-4 months, to determine what the trend going forward is likely to look like. At least it is still easier than projecting a company's earnings per share out one or two years!

TLTW's nearly 12% dividend yield is not flawless, but it is a nice cushion

When it comes to income, I expect to receive in cold, hard cash to fund my lifestyle, I want to get as conservative an estimate as possible and be pleasantly surprised if it exceeds my expectations. So at about 12%, I'm quite pleased here.

However, if TLT's price drops significantly, that yield evaporates quickly. I am not one to brag about earning 12% in dividend yield in a year, offset by 20-30% price declines! That's been the case for TLT and other long-term bond investments during the Fed's rate hiking cycle.

This table of monthly payments from TLTW gives me some confidence that this 12% level is within range. And, since anything I own is only a viable holding in size as long as it is still "healthy" in terms of total return potential, if the rate skyrocket over the balance of this year, I am OK to cut bait on TLTW quickly, as I am always scouring the yield market via stocks and ETFs.

iShares

And, as an investor who is always thinking about both offense and defense at the same time, if my chart view (below) of TLT turns out to be way off, I'll have 3 choices:

1. Reduce position size from that 5% allocation

2. Add a price hedge, such as a put option on TLT or perhaps one of two inverse US Treasury bond ETFs I track

3. Deal with it if my analysis indicates the downward move in TLT is likely to be contained.

Charting TLT and TLTW

TLTW's chart is far less important to me than the underlying TLT, so let's look at the latter below. I see 3 points of interest:

1. Black line shows that since early 2023, the trend has been lower, and even tilted lower at a weaker angle starting late last year, as I've circled in the top part of the chart. Translation: tough hurdle to break through. That's why I'm starting TLTW at 5% and not higher. I want to see it bust up through there. If I'm wrong, I'll know when.

2. The purple line (or is it pink?) shows where a breakout could target. That's around $127 a share, 40% above the recent TLT price. Yowza! That's some high potential reward versus definable risk that I can identify and cut and run if needed. I am not as patient as many investors when I buy something and the market tells me I misjudged it.

3. Lower part of the chart shows the PPO Indicator, my standard momentum gauge I've trusted for decades. There are 2 things I look for: upward trend and crossing above the zero line. The first part looks encouraging. If the second part follows through, which will likely sync up with breaking firmly above what I cited in #1 above, this could work well.

Again, I don't get much upside, but if it breaks through, I'm getting that big monthly yield and I can always manage around the TLTW position by adding bond exposure or perhaps out of the money calls on TLT. It is investing with tactical adjustments, not "short-term trading." Frankly, it is what hedge funds and the more distinguished active fund and separate account managers do. I used to be one of those.

It is not lost on me that a higher TLT could mean a recession on the way. I suspect that is the most likely reason for TLT to rise in price, as part of a broader "flight to quality" in US Treasuries. But frankly, I don't dwell on the "why" like so many in the industry do. I only care about the what...as in what happens to my money after I buy something and until I sell something. I'll let others play the bingo game of how many rate cuts the Fed will do, and what corporate earnings will be.

TLTW: a YARP buy, sort of

TLTW represents the expansion of my Yield At a Reasonable Price (YARP) methodology beyond stocks to a select group of high-Income ETFs. Those offer me a place to go when all stocks fall and can't get up, which happens in every cycle.

Below is a shortcut, easy on the eyes version of a simple YARP analysis for TLT. Normally, I'd look to see that 12-month trailing yield dip a bit more and see the 20-day moving average start to perk up. But in this case, it is not raw price appreciation I am after. It is that fat-covered call income. I just need the price to not fall significantly over the time I own it, and my other technical work, as noted before, shows that there are signs to me that TLT could have a major upside breakout. Again, this is why I essentially took a 1/2 position (5% of portfolio) in TLTW, not a full position.

What I see chart-wise gives me enough analytical confidence that what happened in late 2022 through mid-summer 2023 could repeat itself in some fashion. Specifically, rates fell from their spike-peaks that crushed bonds for most of 2022, and yields were generally lower and treaded water during this 8-month period.

During that period, TLT did well, earning 5.5% including dividends in 8 months, so more than 8% annualized. But TLTW, thanks to that call premium, gained 9.6%, which annualizes to about 14%-15%. I'd be happy to just break even on price and get a 12% yield for as long as I can.

Treasury curve investing + position sizing = "long-term investing" to me

As noted, I've owned TLTW, TLT, TBF and many other ETFs across the US Treasury curve over the past several years. So while my rotation is "tactical," my commitment as a long-term investor in that part of the market is long-term. It is all about position sizing. And TLTW has earned enough "points" with me to occupy a 5% tactical position for now, one from which I can adjust as needed, to supplement my increasingly hefty dividend income stream using my YARP approach.