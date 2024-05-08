TLTW: Covered Call ETF With 11% Yield Plus Upside Potential

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • Amid the popularity of covered call writing equity ETFs, TLTW, which does so with TLT as its base, is more intriguing to me currently.
  • A yield of 11.8% and a possible upside price breakout in the prices of long-term bonds is a great combination if it follows through.
  • This article is not simply about TLTW, but about the importance of position sizing and managing risk in an income portfolio.

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

That sign atop this article says, "high yield, low risk." Yeah, sure. Haven't we all tired of the barrage of alluring high yields on ETFs and stocks, only to figure out that there IS risk, lots of it. Whether it is a credit crunch looming, a renewed

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.44K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLTW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TLTW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLTW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLTW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News