SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

JB Lowe - Head of IR
Zvi Lando - Chief Executive Officer
Ronen Faier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Philip Shen - Roth Capital Partners
Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer
Austin Moeller - Canaccord
Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler
Jordan Levy - Truist Securities
Vikram Bagri - Citi Research
Christine Cho - Barclays

Operator

Hello and welcome to the SolarEdge Conference Call for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2024. This call is being webcast live on the company's website at www.solaredge.com in the Investors section on the Events Calendar page. This call is the sole property and copyright of SolarEdge with all rights reserved and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the express written consent of SolarEdge is prohibited. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by visiting the Event Calendar page of the SolarEdge investor website.

I would now like to turn the call over to JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations for SolarEdge. Please begin.

JB Lowe

Thank you Chloe and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as the company's outlook for the second quarter of 2024. With me today are Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer, and Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer. Zvi will begin with a brief review of the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Ronen will review the financial results for the first quarter, followed by the company's outlook for the second quarter of 2024. We will then open the call for questions.

Please note that

