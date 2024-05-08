Instructure Holdings, Inc. (INST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Wells - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Steve Daly - Chief Executive Officer
Peter Walker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Ng - Raymond James
Noah Herman - JPMorgan
Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley
Stephen Sheldon - William Blair
Joe Vruwink - Baird
Matt Shea - Needham
George Kurosawa - Citi
Devin Au - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Connor Passarella - Truist Securities
Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Instructure's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker, Matthew Wells, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Matthew, please go ahead.

Matthew Wells

Good afternoon, and welcome to Instructure's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. We will be discussing first quarter results and updated guidance, as announced in our press release published earlier today. And to accompany the discussion, we've uploaded an earnings presentation to our Investor Relations website. I encourage you to review this presentation, alongside our prepared remarks. On the call today, we have Instructure's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Daly; and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Walker.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's conference call and earnings presentation will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our results to differ materially from listed expectations. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and business, please refer to the disclosure in today's earnings press release and our Form 10-Q and other reports and

Recommended For You

About INST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INST

Trending Analysis

Trending News