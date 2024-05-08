Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kempton - VP, Corporate Finance
Jerome Grant - CEO
Troy Anderson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Paris - Barrington Research
Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street
Raj Sharma - B. Riley
Steve Frankel - Colliers
Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Universal Technical Institute Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Kempton, Vice President of Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.

Matt Kempton

Hello, and welcome to Universal Technical Institute's fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are CEO, Jerome Grant and CFO, Troy Anderson. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. A replay of this call, its transcript, and our investor presentation will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.uti.edu, along with our earnings release issued earlier today and furnished to the SEC.

During this call, we may make comments that contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which, by their nature, address matters that are in the future and are uncertain. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our earnings release and SEC filings. These statements do not guarantee future performance and, therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About UTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UTI

Trending Analysis

Trending News