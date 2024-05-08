TPG Inc. (TPG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 10:00 PM ETTPG Inc. (TPG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Stein - Head of Investor Relations
Jon Winkelried - Chief Executive Officer
Jack Weingart - Chief Financial Officer
Todd Sisitsky - President

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Dan Fannon - Jefferies
Brian McKenna - Citizens JMP
Adam Beatty - UBS
Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the TPG's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all callers have been placed in a listen-only mode. And following management's prepared remarks, the call will be open for your questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. Please go to TPG's IR website to obtain the earnings materials.

I'll now turn the call over to Gary Stein, Head of Investor Relations at TPG. Thank you. You may begin.

Gary Stein

Great. Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me this morning are Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Weingart, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, our President, Todd Sisitsky, is also here and will be available for the Q&A portion of this morning's call.

I'd like to remind you this call may include forward-looking statements that do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to TPG's earnings release and SEC filings for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. TPG undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Within our discussion and earnings release, we're presenting GAAP and non-GAAP measures. We believe certain non-GAAP measures that we discuss on this call are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the nearest GAAP

Recommended For You

About TPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPG

Trending Analysis

Trending News