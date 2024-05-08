Myomo, Inc. (MYO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations
Paul Gudonis - Chief Executive Officer
Dave Henry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Henry - AGP
Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group
Sean Lee - H.C. Wainwright
Ben Haynor - Lake Street Capital Markets
Edward Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Myomo First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead.

Kim Golodetz

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Welcome to the Myomo first quarter 2024 conference call. Earlier this afternoon, Myomo issued a news release announcing financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. If you would like to be added to the company's e-mail distribution list to receive future announcements, please register on the company's website at myomo.com, or call LHA at (212) 838-3777 and speak with Carolyn Curran. With me on today's call from Myomo are Paul Gudonis, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that statements made during this conference call by management other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, guidance, outlook, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions are typically used to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Myomo's business, financial condition and operating results.

