So far this quarter, earnings disappointments have tallied up in the tech sector, and the environment is even less forgiving for hardware vendors. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO), the maker of premium home audio products, fell more than 5% after reporting Q2 results. While the company marginally beat top-line expectations, relatively flat y/y spending (particularly with increased investment in R&D) overcame a sharply declining top line, hurting margins and profitability.

Yet amid so much market volatility, it seems that investors have forgotten the art of looking past the current quarter and focusing on the long term. Bear in mind that Sonos is expecting the next chapter of its product roadmap to be unveiled in the fiscal third quarter (ending July), broadly believed to be a set of premium headphones - taking Sonos from purely a home products company to a portable devices company as well.

Year to date, after this post-earnings dip, Sonos is roughly flat on the year. Yet at its relatively small market cap and its expectations of both incremental revenue from this new product category plus the expectation of higher gross margins, I still think there’s plenty of room for Sonos to rise.

I last wrote a bullish article on Sonos in February, when the stock was trading ~10% higher at ~$18 per share. After parsing through the company’s latest Q2 results, my take remains bullish, and I encourage investors to look to the second half of this year and beyond for Sonos’ stock to take firmer direction.

Here, in my view, are my updated reasons to be bullish on Sonos:

Sonos has clearly distinguished itself as the premium audio brand in a crowded market, having generated strong reviews from audiophiles. Sonos estimates the global home audio market at $89 billion, which indicates that the company is currently only ~2% penetrated into this market. To grow into this space, the company champions continued innovation and product refreshes as well as extending its brand both upmarket and downmarket. Continuous innovation. Sonos continues to refresh its product portfolio, including its highly anticipated headphones product later this year. It also focuses on its software chops, having recently introduced a new app that elevates the at-home listening experience.

Sonos continues to refresh its product portfolio, including its highly anticipated headphones product later this year. It also focuses on its software chops, having recently introduced a new app that elevates the at-home listening experience. Brand extensions through partnerships. Sonos has expanded its reach to different price points and audiences, most notably through its partnership with IKEA to deliver the exclusive co-branded SYMFONISK speaker.

Sonos has expanded its reach to different price points and audiences, most notably through its partnership with IKEA to deliver the exclusive co-branded SYMFONISK speaker. The company has aggressive long-term targets. It aims to hit annual revenue of $2.5 billion (a ~50% bump from current levels) and more than double adjusted EBITDA from current levels.

The snapshot of the company’s long-term guidance targets, relative to its current year metrics, is shown below:

Sonos outlook (Sonos Q2 earnings deck)

Even when we zoom in on the short term, we find that Sonos remains quite cheap, especially after the post-earnings dip. At current share prices near $17, Sonos has a market cap of $2.05 billion. After we net off the $291.6 million of cash on the company’s most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $1.76 billion.

Against the $165 million midpoint of Sonos’ adjusted EBITDA targets this year (which could very well have upside if the Q3 product launches, currently expected to contribute only $100 million of the company’s $1.65 billion revenue for the year), Sonos trades at just 10.7x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA. Needless to say, if the company is able to hit its long-term target of nearly tripling its adjusted EBITDA, Sonos’ resulting valuation multiple slides down to the low single digits.

Stay long here: Sonos’ major catalyst, which is the reception of its new products in the back half of this fiscal year, is still a potential wildcard that can breathe new life into this stock.

Q2 download

Let’s now go through Sonos’ latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Sonos Q2 results (Sonos Q2 earnings deck)

Revenue declined -17% y/y to $252.7 million, largely a function of tough compares versus newly launched products in the prior-year period. Still, we note that Sonos’ results came ahead of expectations of $247.4 million (-19% y/y). And in spite of double-digit revenue declines, Sonos still maintains that it gained market share in terms of both revenue and units in the home theater category in the U.S.

Note that the company is continuing to expand its business development efforts. It opened an Amazon storefront for the first time this March. It also started experimenting with limited time offers sent out to select install base users to try to stimulate upgrader demand.

The big disappointment this quarter was profitability. Pro forma EPS of -$0.34 missed consensus expectations of -$0.25, while adjusted EBITDA losses widened by 3x and declined -$33.6 million, or a -13% margin, which is a full ten points worse than the year-ago Q2.

Sonos opex trends (Sonos Q2 earnings deck)

The chart above shows that, despite double-digit revenue declines, opex on an adjusted basis still grew 2% y/y: primarily driven by 11% y/y growth in G&A costs and 2% y/y growth in R&D costs, amid a slight y/y decline in sales and marketing.

Again, however, we should be more long-term minded. The company has invested in product development to release its new category, and we shouldn't penalize the company for incurring that cost upfront to drive a potentially lucrative new revenue opportunity.

The offset to higher opex spend: gross margins have been rising. One of the core drivers here has been lower component costs: but at the same time, the company is also reducing overall inventory of finished goods, reducing the risk of obsolescence as shown in the chart below:

Sonos inventory (Sonos Q2 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

In my view, with the major catalyst for Sonos not occurring until the second half of FY24, it's too early (and very short sighted) to be judging Sonos on a slight profit miss in Q2 that, ultimately, has little bearing on the company's long-term success. Stay long here and buy the post-earnings dip.