Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Q1 2024 Business Review Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Q1 2024 Business Review Call May 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Feit - Vice President, Investor Relations
Chris Urmson - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
David Maday - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity
Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs
David Vernon - Bernstein
Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Aurora First Quarter 2024 Business Review Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stacy Feit, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Stacy Feit

Thank you, Camilla. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 business review call. We announced our results earlier this afternoon. Our shareholder letter and a presentation to accompany this call are available on our investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. The shareholder letter was also furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

On the call with me today are Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and CEO, and David Maday, CFO. Chris will provide an update on the progress we have made across the key pillars of our business, and David will recap our first quarter financial results. We will then open the call to Q&A. A recording of this conference call will be available on our investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech shortly after this call has ended.

I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call we will be making forward-looking statements. This includes statements relating to the achievement of certain milestones around and realization of the potential benefits of the development, manufacturing, scaling and commercialization of the Aurora Driver and related services, market opportunity and profitability of our products and services

Recommended For You

About AUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUR

Trending Analysis

Trending News