Commodity Markets Setting Up For Powerful Multi-Week Uptrend (Technical Analysis)

May 08, 2024 11:46 PM ETBOIL, FSLR, GLD, NG1:COM, REMX, SGML, SLV, TAN, UNG, URA, XAGUSD:CUR, XAUUSD:CUR
The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • Multiple commodity markets are building large bases and are setting up in tandem for a powerful breakout.
  • Energy (uranium, natural gas, solar), precious metals, and rare earths are the sub-sectors showing the most potential.
  • I estimate that the breakout in commodities will take place in the next 2-3 weeks, and they will embark on durable multi-week uptrends.

Tourmaline

gsaielli/iStock via Getty Images

There is a big opportunity shaping up in the commodity space on the long side, which, I believe, will catch many by surprise.

Several commodity markets are building large bases, which span months in duration. As the saying

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.31K Followers
Full-time trader. Shares charts, market views, daily setups on Substack @thehermittrader

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGML, FSLR, XAGUSD:CUR, NG1:COM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOIL--
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF
FSLR--
First Solar, Inc.
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
NG1:COM--
Natural Gas Futures
REMX--
VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News