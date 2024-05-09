Luis Alvarez

Introduction

This year I have been conducting screens based on the criteria outlined in Chris Mayer’s classic 100 Baggers. I’m looking for very small companies with high profitability, impressive growth rates, solid balance sheets, and reasonable valuations. Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) came to my attention because it fit those criteria. The company, with a market cap under $500 million, is ignored by institutional investors. Only one analyst covers the stock and only three funds have more than 1% of their portfolios invested. Much of the institutional ownership is by index funds.

Based on my research, I rate the company a BUY with a two-year price target of $100. I bought shares myself this week. I outline my reasoning below and summarize my thesis at the end of the article.

Business Niche

Climb is a small software distributor for verticals including cybersecurity and data centers. Their good customer service is enabling them to take market share from competitors.

Climb Global Solutions is a software distributor. They functionally operate as an outsourced sales team for their software vendors, connecting these small, disruptive companies with their clients, who include end users, but also software resellers. They collect a commission for this service, and that is how they earn most of their revenue. According to the 2023 10K, 92% of sales in that year came from their core distribution business, operated through the Climb Channel Solutions segment. The remaining 8% came from the Grey Matter segment, which provides “comprehensive IT solutions directly to end users.” While this portion of the business is effectively competing with Climb’s own customers – and is therefore potentially a bad idea – it also has much higher margins, accounting for 17% of gross profit in 2023. Generally, Climb’s margins are low (gross margin under 20%, net margin under 5%), because they only provide an add-on service. With that being said, the advantage of the business is that has very low capital requirements. ROE and ROIC are both in the mid-teens. As the 10K explains:

While our Distribution business is characterized by low gross profit as a percentage of adjusted gross billings, or gross margin, and price competition, we have been able to operate profitably by leveraging an efficient and scalable business model with low capital investment requirements. The large majority of the products we sell are either digital products such as license authorizations, third party maintenance contracts, or hardware that is dropped shipped to the end customer directly by the vendor. We utilize electronic digital interchange (“EDI”) and other automation to fulfill these orders on a cost-efficient basis. We also maintain relatively low inventory balances relative to our gross billings and enjoy what we believe is favorable credit from our vendor partners, allowing us to deploy a capital efficient model as reflected by our return on equity and pre-tax income as a percentage of gross profit generated.

Within software, Climb operates in six verticals, the largest of which are data centers and cybersecurity. In my opinion, this is a major strength and source of Climb’s impressive track record of growth. Climb focuses on small, disruptive new technologies within these industries. In effect, buying Climb is sort of like buying into a VC fund for emerging software companies, with both diversification and growth potential. I view this as one of the best ways to understand Climb, and a strong reason I’m bullish on the stock.

Climb mostly operates in the US, but business in the UK and Europe has been growing from 14% of net sales in 2022 to 19% in 2023, primarily through acquisitions. About 7% of sales come from Canada.

In the software distribution industry, Climb is a small player stealing market share from larger competitors. According to Climb, Arrow (ARW), TD Synnex (SNX), and Ingram Micro (private) are the main players, each occupying about one third of a $20 billion market. Arrow and TD Synnex together have about $100 billion in sales, but a sizable portion of this comes from hardware. Climb, by contrast, is entirely focused on software, which is more profitable and has lower capital requirements because it can be delivered so much more cheaply. Within software, Climb’s niche is that they have a limited number of vendors (around 100) and provide better service to their clients. This enables them to take market share from bigger competitors who care less about small software vendors. CEO Dale Foster has explained the implications of this size difference repeatedly. The first difference is the quality of service Climb provides to its customers, which are too small to matter to its larger competitors. In an interview last month he said:

We’re competing with divisions inside of the bigger distributors that are similar to us, they’re just five layers down. For a vendor to try to get any kind of representation, you’ve got to be big or you’ve got to buy into their big marketing programs. We are right off the bat. They get tier-one service as soon as they get signed. Vendors say, ‘[Climb] is going to treat us like Ingram Micro would treat Cisco and give us all the resources as possible.’

This echoes the comments in last month’s earnings call:

What we're seeing though, is the larger they get in some of their vendors, because if you look at their top 10 vendors are bringing in 90% of their revenues. As soon as you get down the Line Card, those vendors are not getting the care and targeted approach that we provide. So we're seeing share shift from our competitors to us in a pretty big way. If I look at just the ones we talked about that we won awards for, if you take a look at those vendors, the share shift that they're pushing to us because they're just getting a much higher touch white glove service to sell their products out to the market.

The second main advantage, a result of paying more attention to its clients, is that Climb can get their products to market faster. In an interview last fall, the CEO said:

If they went to Ingram Micro, or one of the other ones, they have to buy into a plan, it’s going to take six months to launch, and we can launch in two weeks,” he said. “We’re really about a year ahead of any of our competitors getting that next product taken to the table.

He echoed this again in a February interview:

We can transact and do all the table stakes of giving credit, shipping and invoicing. But it’s really about how fast we can get in front of customers, how fast we can transact, and how fast we get quotes out. “That’s what people come to us for, and that’s what’s going to make us continue to grow.

The result of these proclaimed advantages has been a track record of customer satisfaction and revenue growth. In an interview last month, the CEO flat-out said that he used to be worried about losing vendors, “but that doesn’t happen anymore because we’ve become so entangled.” Over the last several years, Climb’s larger competitors have seen declining revenue, even as Climb has been able to continue posting double-digit gains (more on this below). In the last two quarters, six of Climb’s clients have named them “partner” or “distributor” of the year.

Organic Growth

Climb’s superior profitability should enable them to continue growing at around 15% and maintain current margins.

Over the last one, three, and five years, Climb has grown revenue by 13% per year, even while Arrow’s revenue has been basically flat. While TD Synnex had been growing quickly, last year their revenue declined by 8% even as Climb continued growing. I estimate that over the last five years industry growth rates have been around 5%, much lower than Climb’s.

Another piece of evidence that Climb is operating in a better portion of the industry and providing a better service is its superior profitability. Climb’s ROE and ROIC are about 50% higher than those of its peers (ROA is comparable). Its net margin, while still low, is also about 50% higher. Climb is about 50% more profitable than its industry average.

In short, Climb is an upstart operating in an attractive portion (security, data centers, etc.) of its industry. Since they are providing a better service than larger competitors, they are taking market share. As is often the case with the best businesses, this is producing a flywheel effect: higher profitability leaves Climb with more cash to reinvest in its business, driving higher growth.

But since Climb’s advantage is that it is small, we should be skeptical of whether this growth is sustainable. To answer that question, we need to dive into the sources of growth. Basically, Climb grows when its clients grow. The more software they sell, the more revenue Climb earns. Since Climb’s basic value proposition is having a limited number of vendors, increasing the size of that list is not really feasible. Instead, Climb aims to bring on new vendors with high growth, and remove vendors where growth is slowing, often by offloading them on a sister company, Climb Elevate. Management has repeatedly said that it aims to partner with vendors growing at 10-15% per year, which matches Climb’s revenue growth rate.

Climb can sustain this by reevaluating vendors and keeping only those with higher growth. In the Q4 2023 call, they explained that:

So when we look back three years, we've if you look at our top 70 vendors, they make up 96% of our overall sales. Of those top 70 vendors, 36 of them have been brought on since 2020. So, you can see we have a very robust way to bring vendors in. They get into our top group. The 70th vendor with us transact about $4 million. So that's kind of our limited threshold, because we'd love to be able -- I'd love to have 50 vendors doing 90% and really have more of a focus on our team and have our Climb Elevate team do the rest of it as far as the Clutter piece of it goes.

In other words, out of Climb’s approximately 100 vendors, 70 constitute the majority of sales. Climb has been bringing in about 12 new vendors per year, which implies an average working relationship duration of 8-10 years, and recurring revenue of about 80%. What makes me confident that Climb can sustain 10-15% growth is that they have many potential vendors who want to work with them, and so they can be selective and choose the best ones. According to earnings calls, Climb evaluated 98 potential vendors in 2023 and signed only 15 of them.

M&A

Even if Climb cannot find vendors, the business generates enough cash to buy smaller competitors with attractive client books. According to the 2023 10K, Climb has completed one acquisition per year since 2020. Most recently – last October – the company acquired Ireland-based DataSolutions, which had 14 clients, recurring revenue over 90%, and double-digit growth. Climb was able to buy this company for only five times EBITDA, or (by my rough estimation) about four times earnings. (DataSolutions generated $0.8 million in net income for Climb in the last quarter of 2023, implying annual earnings of around $4 million, or about one-quarter of the $16 million purchase price.) This strikes me as having been a very good deal. In the last two quarters, according to earnings calls, it has driven 50% of Climb’s growth in billings.

Management plans to continue this pace of acquisitions. With $44 million in cash on the balance sheet (versus only $2 million in debt), and a ~$50 million credit facility, there is ample funding for this. Going forward, I would estimate that Climb can generate around $15 million in cash from operations per year, which will be enough to fund more such acquisitions without debt. According to an interview with the CEO last month, this is basically the plan:

We’re going to be doing the same thing; we're not changing. We’re going to accelerate certain points and we’ll still acquire companies. We’ve acquired four and we would like to do one or two per year—there are that many targets. If you think about us doubling, half of that will come from acquisitions. If you look at the acquisitions we’ve made, it’ll be very similar to the ones we’re making in the future—companies [with] between $50 million and $200 million in revenue. The only thing that I’ll [give a caveat to is if] there is a tuck-in that’s much smaller. It would be strategic like a services group that will not compete with our resellers but will augment what the vendors want from us.

Some of these acquisitions will be in Europe, where management sees greater opportunities for high-margin business due to lighter competition:

And also, the European market, the pressures or the competitiveness and what they -- two things, the competitiveness is not nearly what we have in the States with some of the big three. And then [on] the other side of that, there's just a higher margin profile because of the service you're delivering over there. So that's why we have still targeting some acquisitions in the U.S., but really, it's overseas. We like the margin profile. We think that we can maintain that even as we scale the business.

According to the 2023 10K, half of Climb’s employees are in Europe (EMEA), even though only 20% of their revenue is there. This signals to me that management is anticipating significant expansion in the European business.

I expect that M&A and organic volume growth will be key for Climb because they do not have the pricing power required to expand margins. While they have spoken in recent quarters about gaining operating leverage as the business scales through changes such as implementing an ERP system, which should go live this quarter or next quarter, there is also downwards pressure on margins from their clients. As management explained in the Q1 call, as their clients grow in volume, they pressure Climb to sell at a slimmer margin. At the same time, Climb can also transact this business more efficiently. Management therefore expects net margins to stay flat at around 2%. Given Climb’s competitive advantages (and recent performance), I think this number is probably too conservative. On the Q4 2023 call, the CEO said explicitly that: “we’re going to a blue ocean where we are creating our own market. We don't see as much competition. We're not fighting it out every day over margin.” Median industry margins are around 2%-2.5%, and Climb has been over 3% in recent quarters. For the purposes of modelling, below, I assume that Climb will be able to sustain net margins of 2.5%-3%.

Future Growth

Here is what management said about future growth at the end of last year:

But here's what our goal is, and that is our goal is to double the business by 2026. And can we do that? Yes, we can do that. Through some acquisitions and organic growth like we're doing currently, it's going to be that combination. But if you want to know what we're doing, just look at what we've done in the last few years. We're going to do much of the same thing. There's still a lot of targets, there's still a lot of vendors and there's still the vendors that are really Climb vendors. Like they look like they're part of Climb. When you come to our meetings and stuff, they're like, they just act like they're strategizing with my team. So, it's a very different look and feel than it was three years ago.

This quotation requires some explanation. Climb has been growing at around 13% for the last couple years. This is not fast enough to double the business by 2026. Even if we read this to mean the end of 2026 – three years from when the comments were made – 13% growth would only increase revenue by 44%. And indeed, there is only one analyst covering the stock, and that is basically what he predicts: 16% revenue growth in 2024 and 8% in 2025; no EPS growth in 2024, and 15% growth in 2025. The EPS growth estimates for this year are probably too low, given that Climb beat the estimates for EPS growth by 14% in 2022 and 29% in 2023. So how do we explain the gap between 13% growth in recent years, and the ~35% growth implied by management guidance?

There is no indication that organic growth is going to accelerate in the next two years. Instead, I think that Climb management is planning to use their $40 million in cash to finance several acquisitions which will drive this increase. Here’s the math. Assuming that Climb generates $30 million in OCF over the next two years, their budget for acquisitions will total at least $50 million. Judging by the price they paid for DataSolutions ($16.3 million for $136 million in revenue), this would support acquisitions of around $400 million in new revenue – more than enough to double revenue by 2026, since Climb’s 2023 revenue was $352 million. It should also be noted that this bakes in several assumptions. First, it assumes that margins and acquisition prices will stay stable. I think that this is a reasonable assumption, given that management has repeatedly said that it is looking at numerous acquisition candidates comparable to DataSolutions.

Second, it leaves out organic growth, which should continue at about 13% per year, or almost $100 million in new revenue by 2026. So even if the acquisitions turn out to be slightly less profitable or more expensive than anticipated, it should be very feasible for Climb to double revenue by 2026.

Management

Management has the experience and buy-in required to make this plan a reality. CEO Dale Foster earns a base salary of around $500,000 and owns $5 million in shares. Most of his compensation comes in the form of restricted stock awards. Other insiders own some shares. Notably, board chair Jeff Geygen owns around $7 million in stock. While these numbers are not as high as I would like them to be, they do suggest that the CEO has a significant financial stake in the company’s success.

Employee reviews are likewise pretty good. On Glassdoor, subsidiary Grey Matter gets 4.1 stars and Climb Channel Solutions gets 4.0 stars. Over 80 of employees approve of the CEO.

The strongest reason that I believe in management is that they’ve done this before. CEO Dale Foster and Marketing VP Charles Bass grew and sold another company, Promark Technology, to Ingram Micro in 2012. As Headwaters Capital explained in a recent shareholder letter, Foster “recognized that CLMB had tremendous growth potential, given that the company had neglected investing in vendor relationships and had eschewed M&A. The combination of adding faster growing vendors along with a focused M&A strategy has transformed the growth profile of CLMB.” In other words, Foster and his team are industry veterans with a clear sense of their competition.

My guess is that Foster’s plan is to sell Climb in several years after the business has doubled in size. On the Q4 call, he said that “We could double, triple the size of the business and not really run into” the competition. What this suggests is that at some point Climb will come onto the radar of its larger competitors. Given that they are growing more slowly, much, much larger, and have low margins, I doubt that they will try to undercut Climb’s business. It seems more likely that Foster is grooming Climb for an acquisition.

Valuation

Is this growth priced in? I think that the market currently expects Climb to continue growing at 15% per year and hasn’t caught up to the likelihood of a significant acceleration funded by the company’s available cash balance. Readers should remember that the one analyst covering the stock predicts growth of around 15% per year in 2024 and 2025.

I think that Climb’s current share price, like this analyst, assumes growth of around 15%. Climb’s P/B, P/CF, P/EBITDA, and P/E are between 50% and 100% higher than those of its peers. (My comps were: AEYGQ, ARW, AVT, CDW, CIIT, CNXN, EACO, IZM, NSIT, PLUS, RELL, SCSC, SKSJF, SNPO, SNX, SPRS, TAIT.) But given that Climb’s profitability and growth rates are also around 50-75% higher than its competitors, I think the current share price only implies growth slightly faster than the analyst estimate. A trailing P/E of 22 does not strike me as excessively high for a company growing at around 13% per year, especially in an overall market environment in which stocks are trading at around 24-26 times earnings and earnings are growing at around 10-12% per year. In short, Climb is priced at about the same level as the overall market, ignoring its potential for explosive growth through M&A in the next two years. Assuming this comes to fruition and the multiple contracts slightly, my conservative two-year price target is $100, for an expected annualized return of 32%.

Risks

There are many risks involved in buying a small-cap technology company like Climb. For starters, as the 2023 10K outlines, there is vendor concentration risk: “For the year ended December 31, 2023, we had one vendor that accounted for 14% of our consolidated purchases and our largest five vendors generated approximately 40% of our consolidated purchases.” And customer concentration risk: “For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had two customers, both of whom are considered DMRs, that accounted for 20%, and 15%, respectively, of consolidated net sales and as of December 31, 2023, 15% and 6%, respectively, of total net accounts receivable.”

But I don’t view these as the most pressing concerns. I am more worried about whether Climb’s vendors will be able to continue growing their sales. This is very hard for me to evaluate given that Climb has so many vendors, each with an innovative, niche, and technically complex product. Will people keep buying this software? It’s hard for me to know exactly. It’s also very hard to evaluate the M&A landscape for smaller software distributors. Management thinks that they can continue buying up competitors, but M&A is often a dangerous growth strategy: companies often overpay or encounter integration problems. International expansion, which seems to be Climb’s main plan, is also more risky than domestic expansion. Finally, as always, there is execution risk. Climb’s value proposition is its above-average customer service. As the company grows, this will be harder to maintain. While Foster’s plan seems well-considered and viable, its success is by no means assured. These risks are why I am rating Climb as a BUY and not a STRONG BUY.

Bottom Line

Climb has the cash to fund several large acquisitions over the next two years. M&A, when combined with continued organic growth, has the potential to double revenue and earnings by 2026. I estimate that current market prices only assume growth of about 15% per year, much lower than the 40% that this implies. I therefore think that higher growth will lead the stock to go up, and so I’m initiating coverage of Climb with a BUY rating and a two-year price target of $100, 75% above the current share price.

Now is an especially good time to buy due to the recent post-earnings sell-off. Revenue and earnings missed estimates, but in the earnings call management made it sound like this was more the result of order timing than a real slow-down in the business. Climb's upward trajectory seems to remain intact.