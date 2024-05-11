AT&T: New Game Plan Delivers Excellent 5G And Fiber Convergence

May 11, 2024 10:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.54K Followers

Summary

  • T's dividend investment thesis remains strong with stable performance metrics, sustained growth investments, reiterated FY2024 FCF guidance, and rich yields.
  • The telecom's growing fiber and internet air fixed wireless product adoptions are already driving growth opportunities, despite the temporal headwinds from the transition from copper-based broadband services.
  • T's valuations are attractive compared to its telecom peers, making it a discounted investment opportunity for those looking to dollar cost average.
  • Combined with the improving balance sheet health, we believe that the stock is likely to continue performing well as a telecom/ dividend stock, despite the lack of tech-like (beat-the-market) growth prospects.
Unlock potential of business success stairs dart and dartboard targets magnifying glass with hand on gray background. Explore opportunities growth embrace steps to achieve ambitions and goal concept.

Shutter2U

We previously covered AT&T (NYSE:NYSE:T) in February 2024, discussing its misunderstood FY2024 guidance, since the net effect remained positive with growing Free Cash Flow generation and safe dividend investment thesis.

Much of the tailwinds were attributed to the telecom's sticky

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.54K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News