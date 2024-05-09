Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.55K Followers

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Diane Weiser - SVP of Corporate Communication and IR
Robert Blum - President and CEO
Fady Malik - EVP of R&D
Stuart Kupfer - SVP and Chief Medical Officer
Andrew Callos - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer
Robert Wong - VP and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs
Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
Tessa Romero - JPMorgan
Roanna Ruiz - Leerink
Salim Syed - Mizuho
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley
Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities
Jason Butler - Citizens JMP
Cameron Bozdog - BofA
Carter Gould - Barclays
Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler
Serge Belanger - Needham
Ashwani Verma - UBS
Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome ladies and gentlemen to Cytokinetics First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Diane Weiser

Good afternoon. And thanks for joining us on the call today. Robert Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with an overview of the quarter and recent developments. Fady Malik, EVP of R&D, will provide updates related to aficamten focused to SEQUOIA-HCM and FOREST-HCM and recent interactions with FDA. Stuart Kupfer, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, will provide additional updates regarding the ongoing clinical trials of aficamten, MAPLE-HCM and ACACIA-HCM and will also discuss progression of CK-586 and our emerging pipeline. Andrew Callos, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, will speak about commercial readiness activities for aficamten. Sung Lee, our new EVP and Chief Financial Officer is with us today, but just listening alongside us as this is his first day at Cytokinetics. Robert Wong, VP and Chief Accounting Officer will provide a financial overview of the past quarter. And finally, Robert Blum will review our corporate development strategies before closing the call by

Recommended For You

About CYTK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CYTK

Trending Analysis

Trending News