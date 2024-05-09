PM Images

REITs have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 since early 2022, as Federal Reserve hikes increase financing costs for REITs, commercial and retail real estate investors, and pressure real estate prices. As interest rates start to go down in the coming months, REITs should recover, as should REIT funds. Of these, the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) offers a particularly compelling 8.5% yield and strong performance track-record, with a good 6.1% discount to boot. RQI is a strong investment opportunity, and a buy.

RQI - Basics

Investment Manager: Cohen & Steers

Distribution Yield: 8.52%

Discount to NAV: 6.1%

Expense Ratio: 1.9%

Leverage: 29.4%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y NAV: 7.6%

RQI - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Portfolio

RQI is an actively-managed CEF focusing on REIT common equity shares, with smaller investments in REIT preferred and bonds. As an active fund, asset allocations are ultimately dependent on the fund's investment manager, Cohen & Steers. Said manager focuses on real assets, including real estate, with a strong decades-long track-record of outperformance in the same. I'm quite bullish on Cohen & Steers REIT investments, including RQI.

RQI is a well-diversified fund, with investments in 184 securities from most relevant industry segments. Asset allocations are somewhat conservative, with the fund focusing on comparatively safer segments like data centers and apartments, while underweighting riskier ones like malls. The fund's preferred and bond investments play a similar role. Asset allocations are as follows:

RQI

RQI focuses on the larger blue-chip REITs, including Prologis (PLD) and Realty Income (O). It does have a sizable position in the Simon Property Group (SPG), although that seems to be the only material retail investment. It's a diversified fund but leaning towards quality and safety.

RQI

RQI's diversified, high-quality holdings decrease portfolio risk and volatility, both important benefits for the fund and its shareholders. Insofar as the fund's management team is able to select best-performing REITs, returns should be quite strong too.

Leverage Analysis

RQI is a leveraged fund, with a 29.4% leverage ratio / around 29.4% of its assets being bought with debt.

RQI

RQI's leverage impacts the fund in two important ways.

First, more debt means more assets, which means more income, capital gains and losses. In most cases, debt should be a positive, but it is sometimes a negative. During particularly severe downturns and recessions, debt could prove disastrous, leading to outsized, semi-permanent losses. As an example, RQI saw losses of more than 50% during the past financial crisis / housing bubble, higher than those of its (unleveraged) benchmark.

Data by YCharts

Losses above proved semi-permanent, as RQI was forced into selling assets during the depths of the crisis to pay back some of the debt. In effect, the fund was forced into locking-in losses during the worst possible time. It took almost a decade for the fund to recover and is still underperforming its benchmark close to twenty years later.

Data by YCharts

Debt is also costly, which directly reduces shareholder returns. This is of particular importance right now, as higher Federal Reserve rates increase financing costs across the board. Right now, most of RQI's debt is fixed, with an average rate of 1.7%, maturity of 2.6 years. Debt is cheap, but only because the fund locked-in attractive rates in prior years. As debt matures interest cost should increase, to +6.0%, in-line with variable rate financing.

RQI

Considering the above, I think it is fair to say that RQI's debt is not terribly expensive right now, but that conditions might change in the coming years. The leverage could become a net negative for the fund in a few years, at least at current rates.

Risk Analysis

RQI's high-quality holdings are safer than average, while the fund's leverage boosts risk and volatility. These seem to cancel each other out, with the fund having comparable risk, volatility, and drawdowns to its benchmark. As an example, the fund saw comparable NAV losses to its benchmark during 2022:

Data by YCharts

Slightly higher drawdowns, but a swifter recovery, during 2020:

Data by YCharts

On a more negative note, RQI's discount tends to widen during recessions and downturns, amplifying losses on a price basis during these. RQI underperformed on a price basis during 2022:

Data by YCharts

and 2020:

Data by YCharts

So, RQI's underlying portfolio is about as risky as its benchmark. The fund itself is a bit riskier, due to discount / premium issues. I don't find these issues to be all that significant to long-term investors, although some might disagree.

A caveat to the above is that the fund should see much higher, perhaps semi-permanent, losses during particularly severe recessions, due to its leverage. The pandemic was not severe enough, but the past financial crisis was.

Distribution Analysis

REITs generally offer investors above-average income and yields, with RQI itself sporting an 8.6% distribution yield. It has a strong yield on an absolute basis, and much higher than that of its benchmark and broader equity indexes.

Data by YCharts

On a much more negative note, RQI's distributions are not covered by underlying generation of income. Specific figures vary, but I'm seeing coverage ratios of between 20% to 60%. Coverage ratios improved last year, perhaps due to higher interest rates on the fund's bond and preferred investments.

RQI

Due to the above, RQI's distributions are strongly dependent on capital gains. Insofar as the fund is able to generate sufficient capital gains, the distributions are safe, and NAVs should remain stable. Lack of gains, or losses, should lead to a combination of distribution cuts and decreases in NAVs per share.

RQI's NAV per share is down almost 18% since inception, close to twenty years ago. NAV declines were almost entirely due to the past financial crisis / housing bubble, very evident in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

NAVs have behaved much more positively since the crisis, and are up since 2010, flat for the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

Overall, RQI's distributions seem sustainable, insofar as these have not been destructive ROC distributions leading to significant, long-lasting reductions in NAV. In other words, the fund is earning its distributions, due to a combination of income and capital gains.

RQI's distribution growth track-record seems reasonable enough but marred by the past financial crisis. Distributions are down close to 20% since inception twenty years ago. The decline is obviously quite large, but amounts to around 1% per year, a tiny amount. Distributions saw significant growth from inception to 2008, declined almost 40% during the past financial, and resumed growing in 2014. Distributions have been flat since 2016, with a couple special distributions here and there. Distribution growth seems reasonably good, excluding the financial crisis and its aftermath.

Performance Track-Record

RQI's performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund outperforming its benchmark since inception, and consistently so.

RQI has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 since inception though, significantly so these past five years. REITs themselves have outperformed if you stretch timelines further back though.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

RQI's outperformance relative to its benchmark is due to its leverage and, in my opinion, due to management alpha. This is particularly apparent in the fact that RQI tends to match the performance of its index during downturns and recessions. If only the leverage mattered, this wouldn't be the case.

Discount

As a final point, RQI currently trades with a 5.5% discount to NAV. Said discount seems somewhat lower than short-term averages but is much lower than the fund's long-term average.

Data by YCharts

Z-scores are as follows.

CEFConnect

Discounts are equivalent to lower share prices, a straightforward benefit for investors. As RQI's discount is quite small, this is a small benefit, but a benefit, nonetheless.

Conclusion

RQI's strong 8.5% yield and performance track-record make the fund a buy.