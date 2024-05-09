J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) posted its quarterly earnings and revenue for their first quarter of FY24 that handsomely beat consensus estimates amid strong growth in their Software Platform revenue segment, which almost doubled versus last year's first quarter.

In addition, the company guided for a significantly higher growth target while looking ahead towards their second quarter that shattered expectations. My big takeaway from listening in on the earnings call was that advertising spend seems to be back in a big way, which should be enough to dissipate any doubts, if there were any.

I had initiated my coverage on AppLovin with a Buy rating on the stock, where I had detailed how I was encouraged by the innovation and product strategy management had demonstrated to turnaround their digital ad business.

For the year, AppLovin is already up a dizzy 86%, easily beating the broader market as seen in Exhibit A below.

Exhibit A: AppLovin's performance vs. the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis (SA)

Despite, the 86% increase in its stock price for the year, I continue to recommend a Buy rating on AppLovin while raising my targets.

Stronger ad spend, AI propels AppLovin's Q1 growth

In their first quarter of FY24, AppLovin reported robust double-digit growth in their total revenue, rising 48% versus last year to $1.06 billion. The Palo Alto-based digital app marketing platform completely smashed top-line estimates, which pegged the company to be reporting Q1 revenue of $1.01 billion, delivering a revenue beat of ~6%.

Exhibit B: Revenue for AppLovin rose 48% versus last year to $1.06 billion (Company sources)

The company's Software Platform revenue segment continued to be the new breadwinner for AppLovin. Management reported that sales from its Software Platform, which now accounts for over a sixth of the business, almost doubled since the first quarter of last year, growing 91% to $678 million.

On the call to discuss earnings, management credited the robust growth to major improvements that were made to their AXON AI algorithms, leading to a significant boost in revenue. In my previous coverage, I explained the changes AppLovin had made to their Axon algorithm by entirely transitioning it over to Google's GCP platform so as to harness GCP's AI capabilities.

I strongly suspect that the technological improvements made to their AXON platform have been delivering high ROI for advertisers using AppLovin's App Discovery platform. I believe these gains seen by advertisers made them more confident to increase spending on AppLovin's products. While cross-checking this data in their quarterly filing related to this earnings report, I found that while revenue per installation increased by 5%, the volume of installations skyrocketed by 87%, which I take as a sign of increased ad efficiency. Here's also an excerpt from management that alludes to my observations:

When you see a very large increase in the volume of installations as we were talking about in this quarter that -- that's correlated to an increase in advertiser spend. So, as a result, year-over-year, right, comparing to Q1 of 2023 to Q1 of 2024, we saw the AXON on launch during that period. And so, as a result of that, we saw advertisers increase their spend pretty dramatically over the last four quarters.

To add to the good news I stated above, I also note that management expects to add more advertisers to its ad platforms as it expands further outside of apps and gaming into other domains, including CTV (via its Wurl acquisition in 2022). To me, this is a strong sign that advertising spend is not just returning; AppLovin continues to be a big beneficiary as advertisers ramp up their spending on digital ads.

In my previous coverage on the stock, I explained how research points to an improving macro outlook in digital ads, which could continue to propel AppLovin further ahead through the year. I have added a chart below that points to that research.

Exhibit C: Digital ad dollar spending is expected to increase in FY24 (eMarketer)

Robust Profitability improving the overall outlook for AppLovin

In Q1, AppLovin posted first-quarter net income of $234.8 million, or 67 cents a share, versus a loss of $4.5 million, or 1 cent a share, in the same quarter of last year. The company managed to beat EPS expectations of 55 cents. On an adjusted basis, management reported EBITDA of $549 million, twice what was reported in the same period last year, as seen in Exhibit D below.

Exhibit D: AppLovin posts robust Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA margins (Company sources)

With such healthy growth rates in sales while increasing earnings, the company delivered 14% of margin expansion as EBITDA margins expanded from 38% in Q1 last year to 52% in this quarter. Management did see some increased costs due to data center expenses but said that they expect that to improve, saying, "We saw the full impact of the cost increase during this quarter and expect future flow through to improve."

I believe AppLovin is positioned to grow its margins even more, assuming the company is able to maintain current growth rates.

While reviewing their balance sheets, I do note, however, that the company's debt exposure has increased by around 13% from the previous quarter to $3.53 billion. Management has changed part of their debt profile by swapping some of the short-term borrowings for longer-term borrowings. Per their 10-Q, the company is exposed to two senior secured term loans, one maturing in October 2028 and the other in August 2030. The total interest rate margin applicable is ~2.5%, down from 3.1% a quarter earlier. Cash and equivalents stand at ~$436 million.

With moderate levels of debt exposure in their capital structure, it is highly critical that the company continue to generate free cash to pay off previously accumulated debt; otherwise, this could pose a significant headwind in terms of higher borrowing costs, in my opinion.

I also note that management has been engaged in share repurchase activity over the past few quarters, as seen in Exhibit E below. In Q1, management repurchased about 3% of its outstanding share base.

Exhibit E: AppLovin's share volume trends and cash flow (Company sources)

Raising my targets due to improved outlook

In Q2, management expects the company to grow sales to a range of $1.06-$1.08 billion, 6% higher than the midpoint of consensus estimates of $1.01 billion in Q2. At the same time, management also expects to deliver EBITDA margins of 52%-53%, eight and a half percent points higher than what they delivered in Q2 of last year. These are very strong numbers to expect, in my opinion.

I have added more assumptions below:

I am now revising my growth rates for FY24 revenue to grow ~33% to ~$4.4 billion. I estimate that with management's Q2 guidance, the company would be posting ~45% growth in revenue for H1 FY24. In H2, I expect those growth rates to normalize to 25% in the remaining two quarters of FY24, followed by further normalization in FY25.

In my previous coverage, I had conservatively projected for adjusted EBITDA margins to be flat over the next two years, and I will continue to be conservative despite management delivering +50% margins so far.

I am increasing my WACC rates to 12.4% to account for higher beta and other factors, as listed here.

Exhibit F: Valuation model for AppLovin shows upside (Author)

Based on my forecasts of ~25% compounded growth in adjusted income, the company should fetch a forward valuation premium of ~17-20x if I compare it to the S&P 500's long-term earnings growth of 8%.

Taking a forward PE of 17x, I estimate my new target for AppLovin to be $100-103, implying ~21% after I account for the post-market move of 16% in the stock's price, which currently sits at $85.

Risks and other factors to look for

Since AppLovin has a moderate amount of exposure to long-term debt, interest rates can pose a significant headwind for the company. If the Fed were forced to raise interest rates from current levels, higher interest rates would make it unfavorable for AppLovin to operate in elevated interest rate environments. However, if rates stay stable or, even better, get cut, it will be a huge tailwind for management.

Moreover, the company is hugely benefiting from an improved macro outlook in ad spending, as I mentioned earlier in Exhibit C. Were the ad spend environment to suddenly deteriorate, either due to general slowdowns or recession, AppLovin would see headwinds.

Takeaways

AppLovin delivered another robust quarter of all-round growth, bolstered by the strong performance of the company's Software Platform. I am quite encouraged by the company's consistent range of enhancements to their Axon ad platform, which is driving increased efficiency and looks to be getting popular with advertisers as it delivers a higher ROI on their marketing spend. In addition, the improvement in ad spend is aiding my positive outlook on the company.

I believe the company continues to trade at a discount here. I rate AppLovin as a Buy and raise my target for the company.