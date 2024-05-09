AppLovin Q1 Earnings: Robust Ad Spending Boosts Outlook

Summary

  • AppLovin's Q1 FY24 revenue beat estimates, driven by strong growth in the Software Platform segment.
  • At the same time, advertising spend is increasing, indicating a positive outlook for the company. The volume of installs increased 90% indicating strong ad spend.
  • APP expects higher sales and EBITDA margins in Q2, leading to an improved overall outlook and higher targets.
  • With the improved outlook and updates by management, I have raised my target to ~$103, implying +20% upside.

Investment Thesis

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) posted its quarterly earnings and revenue for their first quarter of FY24 that handsomely beat consensus estimates amid strong growth in their Software Platform revenue segment, which almost doubled versus

Uttam is a technologist at heart, deeply fascinated by the numerous advantages sustainable adoption of technology brings. He has led product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world and uses his background in technology, passion for data analysis, and expertise in valuation to find companies that are sustainably building long runways to robust growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

