At the start of February, I initiated research on Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), arguing that despite an aggressive bounce from the lows of a year ago, there was still value to be found in the payment processor's stock. We were quickly rewarded when the H2 2023 business results were released, with investors seeming very enamoured with the strong margins that were quickly approaching the 2026 target levels of 50%, potentially well ahead of schedule. The EBITDA margin of 48% for the half was enough for investors to overlook the fact that CEO Ethan Tandowsky said that for 2024, net revenue growth is likely to be at the low end of the guided range, which was to "to grow net revenue between the low-twenties and high-twenties percent".

As a result, Adyen stock (in €) was up 21% on the day.

1Q 2024 Business Update

However, all was forgotten when Adyen released their 1Q 2024 Business Update. The key data points from the release are summarized below:

Processed volume for the quarter was up 46% on the year ago period to €297.8m;

Group net revenue up 21% on the year ago period to €438m, comprising: Digital revenues up 51%; Unified Commerce up 30%; Platform up 55%, or 116% excluding eBay;

26 new hires, substantially lower than previous periods, as expected.

As usual, the growth predominantly came from existing customers, which is in line with Adyen's "land and expand" strategy for growth, which I discussed in detail in my previous analysis. Block-owned Cash App continued to be a major contributor to the growth in digital. It was flagged in the H2 2023 results that the relationship deepened through the half, and so steady volumes in the 1Q of 2024 would mean material growth on the 1Q of 2023.

Specifically, Tandowsky stated the following on the conference call:

So first on Cash App volumes. What we've previously communicated is that we had a bit of volume in Q3 but that they were basically fully ramped to what we expected in Q4. So we saw similar absolute volumes in the first quarter to what we saw then. Of course, the comparables change so they can have a different impact on the relative growth rate, but on an absolute basis, we saw similar volumes

In other words, Cash App volumes in 1Q24 were similar to 4Q23, but because the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2023 saw the ramp of Cash App volumes, 1Q24 is cycling a 1Q23 period that did not have the same volumes, so sequential growth is flat but y/y growth is significant.

Market Reaction to 1Q24 Update was savage

Post the release of the Q1 2024 Business Update, Adyen stock is down around 19%, putting it back to where it was prior to the 2H/FY2023 result. I can see two possible reasons for this. Firstly, the continued slide in the take rate, which fell from 0.163% in H2 2023 to 0.147% in Q1 2024.

Company Filings

I say "continued slide" because the take rate has previously been as high as 0.236% in 2020. Adyen management have been very consistent about the take rate, saying net revenue does not move in lockstep with processed volumes, but also that they are "flexible with various-sized enterprises. And in this period, we grew our volumes at a higher rate with the largest enterprises". It was stated in the Q&A that revenue growth was tilted towards their larger customers, which receives volume discounts, but there has been no change to their product pricing.

One question in particularly seemed to highlight what the analyst community might have been zeroing in on. Let's take a look:

Firstly, with your take rate having gone down because of the mix, do you need to grow your processed volume over the period of your guidance much more now like what you did this quarter? I mean, you had very strong processed volume growth. But does this mean that you expect that sort of volume growth given the lower take rates that you're seeing? - 1Q24 Business Update Q&A

The analyst is concerned that because of the lower take rate, Adyen needs to find more volume growth than previously to achieve the same net revenue growth target. It is a fair concern, but management didn't sound worried because they can't, and they don't predict what cohort of customers will contribute to growth, saying that in some periods they could grow volumes slower than net revenue, but at the moment, they are in a period where the larger customers are the ones driving the growth.

I agree with management when they say the more important metric than take rate is net revenues because there is a "limited variable cost to those revenues". So if the take rate is declining because of incremental, high margin growth, then that is still a very happy outcome.

The second possible reason the market has taken issue with was the reiteration from the last conference call that the expectation for net revenue growth for 2024 will be at the low end of the guided range of low to high twenties percent. This isn't a new comment, but sometimes the market needs to be told things multiple times for it to sink in.

What the market Ignored

There was one comment from Tandowsky that seemed important to me, but the market seemed to have missed, which was the discussion about the cadence of hiring and its impact on margins. To quote Tandowsky again:

As you know, as part of our long-term investment, we did a lot of hiring over the past two years. It's important to remember that we are still annualizing the hires made in 2023. As a reference point, we ended March 2024 with 15% more employees than at this time last year. For that reason, we expect that the EBITDA margin should expand year-on-year on a full year basis, albeit it will be more limited than in the following years.

This could be taken in both ways, but I read this as saying EBITDA margins will expand in 2024 because revenues will grow faster than employees. And then margins will expand more in the following years as these hires are fully annualized and the pace of hiring slows more. To quantify this, in 2023, Adyen increased their workforce by 864 full-time employees, or 26%, to 4,196 people. Tandowsky said in this call that he expects to add "a couple of hundred net new joiners" in 2024. If "a couple of hundred" happens to be exactly 200, this would be an increase of 4.8%.

Valuation Update

Post the release of the 2023 result and Annual Report, I have rolled my DCF forward and update my valuation. In short, the rolling over of the DCF provides a higher cash flow base to project growth from, and using a constant WACC and terminal growth rate of 9.1% and 3.0% respectively, as per my valuation in my previous article, the valuation increases while the stock price is back to where it was.

Author analysis using FactSet data

My forecasts are broadly in line with the 2026 guidance discussed above. My revenue forecast is towards the low end for the guidance period (21% to 23% growth), however, given the opportunity Adyen has to continue to "land and expand" I believe it is possible for a 17.9% revenue CAGR to be achieved over the next 10 years.

The other important factor to the guide is the EBITDA margin of over 50% by 2026. Given that EBITDA margin was 48% in the second half of 2023 (46% for the full year 2023), I think Adyen could eclipse this based on the commentary bolded above that the company will experience margin expansion in 2024 and more margin expansion in the following years. I don't think the market is expecting Adyen to return to its prior EBITDA margin of ~60%. However, I see no reason why this can't be done, as the business has not deteriorated, and the only reason the margin fell was because of the investment period the company experienced in the last year or so.

Risks

The risks for the Adyen business have not changed since my initial article, but to recap, one main risk is the competitiveness in the US market from the likes of PayPal's Braintree (PYPL) and Stripe. The US is a very mature payments market and while Adyen competes on functionality not price, that does not stop competitors from pricing aggressively in order to attract market share.

Of course, there is always forecast risk in a high-growth company like Adyen as well. Investors should be cognizant that Adyen is what I would call a long duration stock, which is on a high P/E because a lot of its valuation comes from long-dated future cash flows, rather than the earnings and cash flows of the immediate unreported year. Adyen is on a forward P/E of 43x according to FactSet or 53.5x trailing P/E according to YCharts, but this doesn't necessarily make the company expensive, just that it will be highly sensitive to rate changes (as an input to its valuation) and to changes in growth assumptions. Importantly, the current P/E is actually close to the lowest it has been in its history as a listed company.

Data by YCharts

Concluding Remarks

Adyen remains a high-quality company, and the recent fall in stock price to a level seen only a couple of months ago represents a great opportunity for those that feel they may have missed the boat to have another bit of the cherry. The share price has fallen, and the valuation has increased without much deterioration in the business outlook. The long-term outlook is strong and this is an opportunity to buy one of the best businesses around, and whether you look at it on a P/E basis or a DCF basis, it looks very attractive.

