Neuronetics’ (NASDAQ:STIM) share price collapsed after the company reported slightly soft Q1 2024 results. There wasn’t really anything in the earnings which warranted a large selloff, but as I previously suggested, the increase in Neuronetics’ share price in recent months wasn’t justified by fundamentals either.

On a positive note, Neuronetics is seeing strong treatment demand, but there is a growing question about the company’s ability to place systems. The charitable interpretation of this is that Neuronetics is limiting systems growth so that it can provide sufficient support in the field. Competition is a concern though, and slow growth in the installed base will eventually lead to weak treatment revenue growth.

More importantly, losses remain high and Neuronetics has a dwindling cash balance and a reasonably large amount of debt. This provides the company a narrowing window in which to demonstrate a viable path to profitability.

Market Conditions

Neuronetics tried to place much of the blame for weak first quarter system revenue on market conditions, suggesting that a number of customers had challenges securing credit for capital purchases. This is due to lenders performing more due diligence rather than lenders denying credit. Financing has been tight for well over 12 months though, and it is not clear why it would have been a larger issue in the first quarter.

Figure 1: Net Percentage of Domestic Banks Tightening Standards for Commercial and Industrial Loans to Small Firms (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Neuronetics also suggested that the Change Healthcare cyberattack contributed to soft system revenue in the first quarter. Ransomware actors targeted UnitedHealth Group’s Change Healthcare in February, with downed systems creating financial pressure on many providers due to delays in verifying patient eligibility for treatment and delays in claims payments.

Roughly 60% of Neuronetics’ customers are single office doctors who are limited by cash flows. Neuronetics believes that the Q1 impact was primarily on capital equipment sales and amounted to an estimated 500,000 USD. Payment processing has now reportedly been largely restored, meaning any impact should largely be restricted to the first and second quarters.

On the treatment volume side, recent data has been far more promising. Patient starts and utilization of Neuronetics’ systems continues to increase, as does internet search interest in TMS. This should ultimately feed into both increased system and treatment revenue. Evidence suggests that this is more related to growing awareness of TMS as a treatment option rather than Neuronetics specific strength, though.

Figure 2: New Patient Starts and Utilization (source: Neuronetics) Figure 3: TMS Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Longer term, TMS remains deeply underutilized given its cost, efficacy and pool of patients who could benefit. Across depression and OCD, there are an estimated 7.6 million people receiving medication in the US, meaning there are probably at least something like 1 million people who are not responding to treatment and would benefit from TMS. Neuronetics has only treated 175,000 patients globally in its entire history, though.

Neuronetics Business Updates

Neuronetics recently received FDA clearance for treating major depressive disorder in adolescents aged 15-21. For this patient population, failed prior courses of medication is not required. This is one of the most positive developments for Neuronetics in recent years, with the company believing that this indication increases its MDD TAM by around 35%.

Beyond expanding its patient population, Neuronetics is focused on driving increased utilization and broader adoption of its systems. The company has a number of initiatives (Better Me Guarantee Provider, NeuroStar University, co-op marketing) which are designed to increase patient demand and support customers. This makes sense given Neuronetics’ reliance on treatment revenue, but the economics appear questionable.

Neuronetics is expanding its “Better Me Guarantee Provider” program and expects to have over 300 participating sites by June. BMGP sites are seeing up to a 6.5x improvement in patient follow-up within 24 hours. Sites participating in the program are also able to move patients from initial interest to completing a motor threshold test 5x faster, resulting in increased volumes. Neuronetics has stated that sites that are successfully following the program are treating 10.7 patients a quarter, compared to around 3 patients for sites not in the program.

NeuroStar University is another initiative designed to drive increased treatment volumes. Attendees are taught how to educate patients, and they learn techniques for using Neuronetics’ systems. NSU attendees are reportedly achieving a 58% increase in utilization compared to sites that haven’t attended the training. Neuronetics also has a co-op marketing program where Neuronetics matches the marketing spend of its customers.

While these efforts appear to be supporting treatment revenue growth, this is coming at a heavy cost. Neuronetics has so far shown little ability to reduce the burden of overhead expenses with scale, something that must change in the near future.

Figure 4: Neuronetics Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Neuronetics)

Financial Analysis

Neuronetics generated 17.4 million USD revenue in the first quarter, a 12% YoY increase. US treatment session revenue was up 22% while system revenue was down 14%. Neuronetics shipped 41 systems during the quarter, below the company’s stated target of 45-50 systems. The company attributed weakness to customers facing credit and cash flow challenges. In comparison, BrainsWay (BWAY) reported another strong quarter of sales and didn't provide any negative commentary on the macro environment.

Neuronetics expects 18-19 million USD revenue in the second quarter, representing mid-single digit YoY growth, with revenue modestly impacted by the Change Healthcare issue. Full-year revenue is still expected to be in the 78-80 million USD range.

Figure 5: Neuronetics Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Neuronetics) Figure 6: Neuronetics Systems Shipped (source: Created by author using data from Neuronetics)

Neuronetics' operating loss was close to 7 million USD in the first quarter, with a substantial YoY improvement driven by revenue growth and cost management. Free cash flow was in excess of negative 12 million USD, though. While the first quarter is typically the highest cash burn quarter, this is concerning given that Neuronetics only has 47.7 million USD of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

Neuronetics remains confident in its path to profitability and believes that it will be cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of 2024, but this appears optimistic based on the company's current trajectory.

Figure 7: Neuronetics Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Neuronetics)

Conclusion

Neuronetics' share price has fluctuated enormously in recent years based largely on sentiment. While Neuronetics' revenue multiple is currently in the middle of its historical range, I believe the company is overvalued. Neuronetics continues to generate modest growth and incur large losses, and the company's balance sheet provides limited flexibility. Neuronetics' valuation looks particularly out of line when compared to BrainsWay, which is profitable and growing at a much faster rate.

Cash was down significantly in the first quarter and could become an issue over the next few years, particularly given that Neuronetics has already taken on a relatively large amount of debt. As a result, investors need to be prepared for significant dilution if Neuronetics is unable to dramatically reduce costs in coming quarters.

Figure 8: Neuronetics EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

